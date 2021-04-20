New landowners can learn the basics of property management during Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Landowner 101 series.
This program can help new landowners navigate potential hazards and find possibilities for their property, whether the goal is reducing property taxes or generating revenue from agricultural production.
AgriLife Extension offices in Collin, Denton and Hunt counties are hosting a series of five in-person/online workshops for new landowners across North Texas starting April 23 through August 27 at Myers Park and Event Center, 7117 County Road 166, McKinney.
Each workshop focuses on different topics, and attendees may register to participate in person or online. Cost is $30 per workshop, and registration is online at https://bit.ly/3x3uq9t. Classes start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., with lunch provided for in-person participants at 1 p.m.
Workshops will be available online via the Teams conferencing application.
Chase Brooke, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Collin County, said the workshops provide opportunities for landowners to engage with experts and learn the basics of property management, including property taxes and available resources, to starting an agricultural business, and best management practices for a sustainable agriculture operation.
“This series really helps new landowners set up their property for success,” he said. “Participants in previous workshops have found the series useful in planning their land-use goals and implementing solid agricultural practices to new operations.”
Dates and topics
Workshop 1 – April 23: Property Taxes and Local Resources
- Property taxes/agriculture valuation.
- Wildlife valuation.
- Useful agencies to know and utilize.
Workshop 2 – May 28: Planning an Ag Business
- Assessing the resources on your land.
- Marketing your product.
- Accounting/business management.
Workshop 3 – June 25: Introduction to Land Management
- Fencing.
- Farm equipment and maintenance.
- Pond management.
- Workshop 4: July 23: Principles of Sustainable Agriculture
- Pasture management, stocking rates, and biodiversity.
- Crop selection for small acreage.
- Soil health and cover crops.
Workshop 5: Aug. 27: Principles of Livestock Management
- Low-stress livestock handling.
- Nutrition and supplementation.
- Herd/flock health.
For more information, go to https://collin.agrilife.org/events, or contact Brooke at chase.brooke@ag.tamu.edu or call 972-548-4232.
Harrison County Reminders
If you or someone you know is planning on validating a market steer for the Major Livestock held this fall or in the spring of 2022 they need to get their Ear Tag ordered by April 23rd. The cost is $20. After the April 23 a late fee is to be assessed.
If you know someone than plans to exhibit a Breeding Heifer this fall or in the spring we need to know that information as well. The physical validation will be held at Jake and Katie Bibbs house at 5505 Elysian Fields Road Marshall on June 22nd from 4 to 6 p.m. and June 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Please pass this information along to anyone that you know of that exhibits cattle or may even be considering it as a project. It never fails someone will say that they did not know.
If you missed our class and still need to take the class so that you can take the exam to obtain your Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License the Gregg County Extension Office will be hosting a class. The class will be held April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is a registration fee of $20 and you must call to reserve your spot. Call 903-236-8429 for more details