Have you ever wanted to know more about the Master Gardener Program? Well now is your chance. If you haven’t got that special someone enough for Christmas here is the answer to your dilemma.
The Texas Master Gardener program, offered through Texas A&M University, provides intensive horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer as Master Gardeners in their communities by giving lectures, creating gardens, propagating plants for plant sales, conducting research, and many other projects.
Registration will cost $150. This cost will cover your registration and learning materials for your first year. Once you complete your first year as an intern you will become an official Master Gardener.
Harrison County Master Gardeners will meet for an orientation January 12, 2021 with the location announced at a later time. Participants will be required to obtain 50 hours of training, 35 of those hours will be offered online. In addition to this there are 50 hours of community volunteer hours that are required.
All COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC apply.
If gardening isn’t your thing then how about managing your own beehives by becoming a Beekeeper.
Longview & Marshall Beekeeping Associations in conjunction with Mann Lake Ltd. will present Introduction to Beekeeping Information Regarding the Upcoming Class.
Dates: January 23rd,February 6th,20th and March 6th
Place: Mann Lake Ltd. 1600 Commerce Street, Marshall, TX
Time: 12:30 to 4:00 pm
Cost: $60.00 per individual or $100.00 per couple
Class size is limited. Payment confirms your place.
What is included?
One-year membership in the club. Your choice of Marshall or Longview.
One-year membership with TBA (Texas Beekeepers Association)
“Beekeeping for Dummies” 4th edition (one per paid couple or individual)
16 hours total of classroom instruction
Mentoring beyond the class (picking out equipment, acquiring bees, guidance, etc.)
Payment confirms your place in class. Payment can be made by mail, in person at meeting or by credit card. Contact Beth Derr at address below.
210 Meadowlark, Jefferson, TX. 75657 (903) 777-8636 or 936-591-2399
If you need to obtain your Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicators license, we will be holding a class January 14 at Gold Hall in Hallsville. This license enables you to purchase restricted herbicides and pesticides. The registration starts at 8 a.m. and the class will begin at 8:30 am.
The class is four hours long. You must pre-register so we will know how many to prepare for.
Your Up-Front Cost
Study Materials-$40.00
License Fee to TDA- $100
Course Fee- $20.00
TDA Testing Fee- $64.00
TOTAL COST= $224.00
Call now and make arrangements to pay your registration fees to hold your spot as current guidelines limit occupancy to these programs.
Harrison County Farmers Market will meet February 9 at 10 a.m. in the Extension Office
Harrison County Farm City Week Rabbit Validation will be February 23.
Stay Safe, Stay Well, and Merry Christmas.