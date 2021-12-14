Have you ever wanted to know more about the Master Gardener Program? Well now is your chance. If you haven’t got that special someone enough for Christmas, here is the answer to your dilemma.
The Texas Master Gardener program, offered through Texas A&M University, provides intensive horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer as Master Gardeners in their communities by giving lectures, creating gardens, propagating plants for plant sales, conducting research, and many other projects.
Registration will cost $150. This cost will cover your registration and learning materials for your first year. Once you complete your first year as an intern, you will become an official Master Gardener.
Harrison County Master Gardeners will meet for an orientation in January with the location and date TBD. You will be required to obtain 50 hours of training, 35 of those hours will be offered online. In addition to this, there are 50 hours of community volunteer hours that are required. Come join us in some fun and fellowship.
This year we have a unique opportunity to have one Master Gardener registration fee to be paid as a memorial scholarship in honor of Harrison County Master Gardener Mark Jackson’s late brother. Frank Jackson III was a member of the Galveston County Master Gardener Association for 16 years. Mark stated, “the best way to honor my brother is to give the gift of gardening to someone deserving.
We would like for anyone who is interested to write a brief summary to address the following questions:
- Why would you like to become a Master Gardener?
- What would make you an asset to the association and our community as a Master Gardener member?
If you have any further questions, please contact the Extension Office for more details at (903) 935-8413.
If gardening isn’t your thing, then how about managing your own beehives by becoming a Beekeeper? The Longview and Marshall Beekeeping Associations, in conjunction with Mann Lake Ltd., will present Introduction to Beekeeping.
Information Regarding the Upcoming Class
- Dates: Jan. 29, Feb. 12, Feb. 26 and March 12.
- Place: Community Room at the Marshall Fire Station, 601 S. Grove in Marshall.
- Time: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Cost: $60 per individual or $100 per couple.
- Class size is limited. Payment confirms your place.
What is included?
- One-year membership in the club. Your choice of Marshall or Longview.
- One-year membership with TBA (Texas Beekeepers Association)
- “Beekeeping for Dummies” fourth edition (one per paid couple or individual)
- 16 hours total of classroom instruction
- Mentoring beyond the class (picking out equipment, acquiring bees, guidance, etc.)
- Hands-on experience
Payment confirms your place in class. Payment can be made by mail, in person at meeting or by credit card. Contact Beth Derr at 210 Meadowlark, Jefferson, TX. 75657 or (903) 777-8636.
East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference & Expo on Jan. 14 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, Texas 75708.
Participants for this event are professionals in lawn care, city parks departments, athletic field maintenance, pest control services and agricultural producers who are seeking continuing education. Please note on the agenda that CEU education for Structural Applicators begins at 8 a.m. and the TDA applicators education will begin at 9:15 a.m. Registration for everyone begins at 7:15 a.m.
This conference will be offering six CEU hours for Structural Pest Control Applicators and five CEU hours for people holding the TDA Commercial/Non-Commercial and/or Private Pesticide Applicators License. The CEU hours offered for this program are pending approval from TDA. Registration is $10 per person. RSVP required to attend by contacting the Smith County Extension office by Jan. 7 at (903) 590-2980.
East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference
- What: East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference
- Where: Cowboy Cross Brand Church, Tyler, Texas
- When: Friday, Jan. 14
Topics to Include: Fire Ant Control (Janet Hurley); Growing Berries in East Texas (Dave Creech); Growing Tomatoes and Peppers in East Texas (Kim Benton); Grafting Pecans (Truman Lamb); and Native Fruits and Nuts (Greg Grant).
Registration is a 8 a.m., with the program at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $25 per person payable at the door. Lunch provided, and vendors will be on site.
RSVP to the Smith County Extension Office at (903) 590-2980.
Ranchers Leasing Workshops
Hosted in Hallsville on Jan. 10 at Gold Hall, 101 Elm St., Hallsville from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is $50, with lunch provided. Registration required at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/aglaw or call (979) 845-2604.
This program is focused specifically on grazing, hunting and livestock leases.
Speakers Tiffany Dowell Lashmet (attorney) and Dr. Greg Kaase (economist) will be glad to answer questions. All participants receive their own copy of Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language.