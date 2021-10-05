Do you or someone you know have unwanted agricultural chemicals that need to be disposed of? This is an important opportunity to dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and triple-rinsed, empty plastic containers at no cost to the producer. An event such as this has not been hosted in the East Texas area in many years.
You can dispose of them properly at no cost and stay in your vehicle. The event will be held in Henderson County Regional Fair Park, 3356 Texas 31, Athens, TX 75752. It will be held Thursday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Accepted materials include:
- Outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Nematicides
- Growth Regulators
- Empty, Triple-Rinsed Plastic Pesticide Containers (55 gal. max)
- Empty or Partial Metal Drums
PESTICIDES MUST BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINERS,EVEN IF THE LABEL IS NOT PRESENT. Unknown pesticides will be sampled and identified on site.
Materials that will not be accepted:
- Explosive ordinances and ammunition
- Petroleum-Based Products
- Paints
- Medical Wastes
- Radioactive Substances
- Household Pesticides, Chemicals, and Waste
- Tires
- Fertilizers, Propane or Butane Cylinders
- Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
- Fumigant Canisters
- Used motor oil and other automobile fluids
- Auto Batteries
- Empty Totes
- Methyl-Bromide Cylinders
- Dioxins (2,4-5T, Silvex, TCDD, etc.)
Pesticide dealers and commercial businesses are not allowed to participate. For questions or additional information, contact the Henderson County Extension Office at (903) 675-6132, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Dallas Regional office at (214) 631-0265, or TDA Austin Headquarters at (512) 463-7622.
If you or someone you know needs to complete the Hunter Education Course in order to obtain a hunting license, the class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station located on FM 2983 South of Marshall. The registration fee is $15, and you need to register online at Texas Parks and Wildlife Hunter Education Classroom Course and enter the zip code 75670. Doug Dotson will be teaching the class again this year. Proceeds benefit Harrison County 4-H. There are not many of these classes offered, so do not delay and get signed up ASAP.
The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association will have its annual membership meeting and steak cooking on Oct. 21 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Eric Yates with Merck Animal Health will be on hand to address current issues with internal parasites and resistance to treatments. Each year, the Cattleman’s Association recognizes outstanding leaders in the community both grown and school age with awards and scholarships. Please RSVP to Susan or Ann at (903) 930-0829 or (903) 930-7248. There are free fecal testing kits for your herd to be picked up at the Extension Office at 102 W. Houston.
Start making plans now for the Pineywoods Hay Show. Entries shall consist of a core sample for nutritional analysis and a feed bag of loose hay for visual inspection. These samples must be turned in by Oct. 15 for analysis to be returned in time. The meeting will be held at Enoch’s Stomp on Nov. 9 starting at 6 p.m. A meal will be served. so make sure you get those RSVPs in.
If you have ever thought about doing a soil sample, now is the perfect time. We will be accepting samples turned in here at our office until Oct. 15. You collect the sample and bring it to the office along with payment and paperwork and we will take care of delivery to the lab. Cost is $15 per sample. If your yard doesn’t perform like you want and your garden needs help, this could solve your problems.
If you need to take the Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicators Class in order to test and receive tour license, please contact the office for more details; the class will be held here in the Extension Office on Nov. 19. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Class starts at 8:30 a.m., and we should be completed by 1 p.m. Call the office to get on the list and for ordering instructions to obtain your study materials.
4-H News
Farm City Week steer tag in will take place Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jake and Katie Bibb’s farm on Texas 31, 5505 Elysian Fields Road Marshall, Texas 75672. Please enter the entryway that goes into the pasture and not the driveway next to the house. You will not be able to turn around
(If your steer was state validated and tagged in June, all we need is your entry forms and paperwork for your entries)
We will validate heifers for major stock shows at the same time as steers. (If your heifer has been validated before there is no need to validate it again.) Please let us know how many heifers your need to validate so we can order UIN numbers.
If you plan to show a sheep or goat at a major stock show (Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston), we need your $25 for a tag by Oct. 1. Goats will be tagged at the same time and same place as cattle.
Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Texas 4-H. This is a busy time for 4-H activities. Don’t miss out. For Farm City Week updates, follow them at Farm City Week on Facebook.