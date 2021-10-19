If you didn’t get your hay samples turned in for the hay show, you can still attend the program on Nov. 9 at Enoch’s Stomp in Harleton. There will be an educational program and a meal, and you are welcomed to attend for the fee of a RSVP.
We will be discussing the importance of soil testing at the hay show as well. If you have ever thought about doing a soil sample, now is the perfect time. We will be accepting samples turned in here at our office until Oct. 15. You collect the sample and bring it to the office along with payment and paperwork and we will take care of delivery to the lab. Cost is $15 per sample. If your yard doesn’t perform like you want and your garden needs help, this could solve your problems.
You do not have to participate in the hay show to attend this free educational event, but you need to RSVP.
If you or someone you know needs to complete the Hunter Education Course in order to obtain a hunting license, the class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station located on FM 2983 South of Marshall. The registration fee is $15, and you need to register online at Texas Parks and Wildlife Hunter Education Classroom Course and enter the zip code 75670. Doug Dotson will be teaching the class again this year. Proceeds benefit Harrison County 4-H. There are not many of these classes offered, so do not delay and get signed up ASAP.
If you need to take the Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicators Class in order to test and receive tour license, please contact the office for more details; the class will be held here in the Extension Office on Nov. 19. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Class starts at 8:30 a.m., and we should be completed by 1 p.m. Call the office to get on the list and for ordering instructions to obtain your study materials.
Now is the time to put pre-emergent herbicide down on your lawn to prevent those winter weeds.
Unwanted Chemicals
Do you or someone you know have unwanted agricultural chemicals that need to be disposed of? This is an important opportunity to dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and triple-rinsed, empty plastic containers at no cost to the producer. An event such as this has not been hosted in the East Texas area in many years.
You can dispose of them properly at no cost and stay in your vehicle. The event will be held in Henderson County Regional Fair Park, 3356 Texas 31, Athens, TX 75752. It will be held Thursday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Accepted materials include:
- Outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Nematicides
- Growth Regulators
Empty, Triple-Rinsed Plastic Pesticide Containers (55 gal. max)
- Empty or Partial Metal Drums
PESTICIDES MUST BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINERS,EVEN IF THE LABEL IS NOT PRESENT. Unknown pesticides will be sampled and identified on site.
Materials that will not be accepted:
- Explosive ordinances and ammunition
- Petroleum-Based Products
- Paints
- Medical Wastes
- Radioactive Substances
- Household Pesticides, Chemicals, and Waste
- Tires
- Fertilizers, Propane or Butane Cylinders
- Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
- Fumigant Canisters
- Used motor oil and other automobile fluids
- Auto Batteries
- Empty Totes
- Methyl-Bromide Cylinders
- Dioxins (2,4-5T, Silvex, TCDD, etc.)
Pesticide dealers and commercial businesses are not allowed to participate. For questions or additional information, contact the Henderson County Extension Office at (903) 675-6132, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Dallas Regional office at (214) 631-0265, or TDA Austin Headquarters at (512) 463-7622.