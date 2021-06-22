Bees, bats, birds and butterflies do us an important service: As they visit flowers to feed on nectar, they carry pollen from plant to plant. This movement of pollen from a flower’s male stamen to its female stigma — or that of the next flower — fertilizes plants and produces fruits and seeds.
Most of the world’s flowering plants and crops depend on the hard-working insects and birds we call pollinators.
Without pollinators, we would miss out on many fruits, vegetables, and nuts — not to mention chocolate and coffee.
But pollinators are in trouble.
Threats to Pollinators
For the past 25 years, many species of bees and other pollinators have experienced large drops in numbers. Causes include:
Fewer places to feed and breed. Pollinator habitat is shrinking. As roads and developments have replaced meadows and wildlands, pollinators have lost feeding and nesting sites. Remaining patches of prairie and meadow have become more disconnected. That makes it harder for pollinators to reach new breeding sites or find better habitat.
Imported species and diseases. Invasive plants crowd out native ones, reducing food and shelter for pollinators. Disease-causing organisms— including viruses, fungi and bacteria — can spread from non-native to native pollinators. Other stressors, such as poor nutrition and pesticide exposure, may intensify the effect of diseases.
Pesticides. While pesticides can help control crop pests and invasive species, improper use can harm pollinators and other wildlife. Use pesticides only when necessary. Use the minimum amount required and target the application so that only the intended pest is affected.
Climate change. Flowers are blooming earlier as temperatures warm, costing some pollinators the opportunity to feed. Some insects feed only on specific plants; if these blooms die before insects arrive, the insects go hungry and fewer plants get pollinated.
Rising temperatures may be contributing to a decline in bumblebees. Numbers of North American bumblebees have fallen nearly 50 percent since 1974. The biggest losses have occurred in places where temperatures have risen the highest.
Other climate change effects — more flooding, shorter fire cycles and the spread of invasive species — threaten native habitats. This may directly affect pollinators if the host plant that a pollinator needs to survive is overtaken by another plant species.
Contact the Marshall Beekeeper’s Association here in Marshall for more information on pollinators they meet on the second Thursday of the month at 5:3o pm at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. You may also contact the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office at 903-935-8413.
Texas A&M plans Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch for Aug. 16
The Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch online course is now open for registration. The 12-week program, offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, runs from Aug. 16 to Nov. 7.
The program cost is $300 and it is limited to the first 100 registrants. Participants should register as soon as possible at http://bit.ly/OurTurntoRanch.
“Not everyone who becomes a landowner in Texas is immersed in its history or involved in agriculture production,” said Megan Clayton, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi. “We’ve developed this Generation Next curriculum with the understanding that land throughout Texas is changing hands all the time.”
She said the program targets new landowners, those who are inheriting land or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch.
Building a business plan
The online school allows participants to work toward developing a business plan with support from professionals who specialize in each field and topic, Clayton said.
It will address everything from tax implications and insurance needs to developing grazing or wildlife leases.
Attendees will hear from experts who will cover land management techniques and resources, alternative ranching, ecotourism opportunities and direct marketing.
Clayton said participants should plan to spend about two hours per week on the lesson and activities.
“The activities will ultimately build a useful business plan for your operation,” she said.
Past participants recommend course
Past participants have said the course is easy to follow and that the presentations were informative and professional.
“The list of resources that were provided great opportunities to dig deeper on subjects of interest,” said a past program participant. “I’ve definitely expanded my resource library in order to be the best steward of the land and posture myself for the best return on my investment.”
Another program graduate commented, “Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch is a must-do for anyone who owns or will inherit the family farm/ranch or is considering buying their ‘little piece of heaven.’ The lessons helped me and my sister get organized and set goals as my father transitions into retirement. The three of us have talked for hours and hours about so many things, and my father is excited to help us learn what we need to know as we take our turn.”
Clayton said many of the people who have taken the course say they have received so much information beneficial to running a ranch, including “a lot they didn’t even know they should know.”
For more information, contact Clayton at 361-265-9203.