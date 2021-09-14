A giant shout out and thank you to all that attended, participated, supported or volunteered for the first ever Harrison County AgriLife Extension Fest. It was a huge success and enjoyed by all.
The day started out with some words from James Runnels commemorating those that were tragically lost 20 years ago. We had super weather, great food and information — all while being outside and distancing ourselves as we have all become accustomed to over the past year and a half.
Congratulations to Brentton Jenkins on his 4-H accomplishments for this year. He was a State 4-H Record Book Finalist. Brentton also served as a Texas Water Ambassador and was the recipient of the Brian McGaughey Scholarship for outstanding leadership and accomplishments.
Congratulations to Shyanne McClendon for participating in the District 5 Record Book Competition. Shyanne was also the recipient of Danforth I Dare You Award for leadership. She will receive a copy of Mr. William H. Danforth’s book “I Dare You.” It was first published in 1931 and is still considered one of the most influential books in personal motivation. The book is published and distributed by the American Youth Foundation through its I Dare You Committee. The award is offered as recognition of excellence in character and well-balanced development as well as demonstrated leadership.
Congratulations to Mya Stuart for receiving the Silver Star Award for 4-H. The Silver Star is the highest intermediate level 4-H award. The 4-H member must submit an Awards Program Record Book for county competition in the year the 4-Her is to be considered for the Silver Star Award showing at least three years of 4-H experience. She has served as a 4-H officer in her club and has participated as a County Council delegate. In addition to this she is involved in numerous project areas from welding to archery.
Now moving on to our next event. On Sept. 23, we will be hosting the Harrison Panola Wildlife informational Meeting at the Marshall Civic Center. Dr. Aaron Sumrall will be on hand to discuss Wild Pig Trapping Techniques and Whitetail Deer Management. He is a great speaker and very knowledgeable. Darrin Peeples, our local game warden, will be on hand to update you on game laws. The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring the event, and it is free of charge. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413 as we need to know how many to prepare a meal for.
Now is a great time to take a soil sample. You can get your ground ready for spring plantings. If you would like to come by and pick up a soil sample bag along with an information sheet, you can collect your sample and drop it back off at the office along with payment. I will deliver them to the lab at Stephen F. Austin State University. You need to get this done soon.
If you or someone you know needs to take the class to acquire their Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License, please call the office as we are compiling a list to see if we need to hold the class sometime this fall.
In October, the Harrison County Cattleman’s Association will have its annual meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. We will have Eric Yates with Merck Animal Health to discuss internal parasites in beef cattle and some resistance issues that we are starting to see.
We have kits here in the office if you would like to come by and pick one up. You will then take a fecal sample from your herd that will give us an egg count to determine the parasite load that your cows currently have. Wormy cows are extremely difficult to get through a tough winter. Lets hope we do not experience another winter like we did last year. But if we do, cows that are in good flesh are easier to manage and handle harsh weather conditions much better. Ribeye steaks are going to be served, so we need an RSVP for this or you may be eating Beanie Weenies.
We will have our Pineywoods Hay Show in November. Stay tuned for more details and instructions.