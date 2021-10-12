I need three things from you this week if possible.
This week we have the deadline for three different events. If you plan to eat a steak with us and listen to some great speakers at the Harrison County Cattlemen’s Association Fall meeting, the deadline to RSVP is TODAY!
Eric Yates with Merck Animal Health will be on hand to address current issues with internal parasites and resistance to treatments. Please RSVP to Susan or Ann at (903) 930 0829 or (903) 930 7248. There are free fecal testing kits for your herd to be picked up at the Extension Office at 102 W. Houston St. This promises to be a great program hosted by your Cattlemen’s Association. They continue to do great things for our community promoting education and scholarships to our young people. Call Susan or Ann at (903) 930-0829 or (903) 930-7248.
This Friday is the deadline to get your hay and soil samples turned for the Pineywoods Hay Show. Entries shall consist of a core sample for nutritional analysis and a feed bag of loose hay for visual inspection. These samples must be turned in by Oct. 15 for analysis to be returned in time. The meeting will be held at Enoch’s Stomp on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. A meal will be served so make sure you get those RSVPs in. Please do not wait until the last minute as this causes undue stress on those planning the event.
We will be discussing the importance of soil testing at the hay show as well. If you have ever thought about doing a soil sample, now is the perfect time. We will be accepting samples turned in here at our office until Oct. 15. You collect the sample and bring it to the office along with payment and paperwork, and we will take care of delivery to the lab. Cost is $15 per sample. If your yard doesn’t perform like you want and your garden needs help, this could solve your problems.
You do not have to participate in the hay show to attend this free educational event, but you need to RSVP.
If you or someone you know needs to complete the Hunter Education Course in order to obtain a hunting license, the class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station located on FM 2983 South of Marshall. The registration fee is $15, and you need to register online at Texas Parks and Wildlife Hunter Education Classroom Course and enter the zip code 75670. Doug Dotson will be teaching the class again this year. Proceeds benefit Harrison County 4-H. There are not many of these classes offered, so do not delay and get signed up ASAP.
If you need to take the Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicators Class in order to test and receive tour license, please contact the office for more details; the class will be held here in the Extension Office on Nov. 19. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Class starts at 8:30 a.m., and we should be completed by 1 p.m. Call the office to get on the list and for ordering instructions to obtain your study materials.
Now is the time to put pre-emergent herbicide down on your lawn to prevent those winter weeds.
4-H News
Farm City Week steer tag in will take place Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jake and Katie Bibb’s farm on Texas 31, 5505 Elysian Fields Road Marshall, Texas 75672. Please enter the entryway that goes into the pasture and not the driveway next to the house. You will not be able to turn around
(If your steer was state validated and tagged in June, all we need is your entry forms and paperwork for your entries)
We will validate heifers for major stock shows at the same time as steers. (If your heifer has been validated before there is no need to validate it again.) Please let us know how many heifers your need to validate so we can order UIN numbers.
If you plan to show a sheep or goat at a major stock show (Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston), we need your $25 for a tag by Oct. 1. Goats will be tagged at the same time and same place as cattle.
