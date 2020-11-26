Marshall Against Violence and Denny’s recently brought Thanksgiving dinner to over 40 families.
Local organization Marshall Against Violence teamed up with Denny’s Restaurant in Longview this year to bring over 40 meals to families in need for Thanksgiving.
MAV President Demetria McFarland said that the two groups hosted a distribution event on Wednesday to hand out the prepackaged thanksgiving meals.
“When we got there at 12:50 p.m. there was already a line of 10 cars waiting for us,” McFarland said.
The group was able to gather at the Christus Good Shepherd Life Center parking lot, located at 612 South Grove St., starting at 1 p.m. for the distribution event, working with Denny’s employees to pass out the meals to those who attended.
“The recipients were very thankful for the assistance,” McFarland said.
McFarland said that social distancing was practiced throughout the event, with volunteers wearing masks and community members staying in their cars when they picked up their meals.
Each meal included a turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and an additional side. Meals also included heating instructions, in order for families to have the meal prepped and ready to eat hot on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals were purchased through donations gathered by the Longview Denny’s General Manager Shelunda Buford and MAV, with support from the Marshall and Longview communities.
McFarland said that both groups are interested in making the event an annual occurrence.
“It was a joy and a blessing to help during these unprecedented times, “ McFarland said. “We’re hoping we can continue to partner with Denny’s again next Thanksgiving.”