Marshall Against Violence has partnered once again this year with the nonprofit organization, Souper Bowl of Caring in order to help replenish needed food items at the local food pantry, Mission Marshall.
According to president of MAV Demetria McFarland, on Saturday the organization will host a food drive from noon to 1 p.m. at 612 S. Grove in the parking lot of the Christus Good Shepherd Life Center.
The event will be hosted in conjunction with the Nu-Town Revitalization Group (N.R.G.), another local nonprofit spearheaded by founder Tasha Williams.
McFarland asked community members who choose to donate to purchase nonperishable food items. The items received will be donated to Mission Marshall immediately after the food drive ends.
"In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, this is an opportunity for the citizens of Marshall and surrounding communities to help those in need," she said. "There are so many more in need during this time with job closures and or reduction in job production."
McFarland added that the food drive will have a contactless drop off option, in addition to being hosted outside with volunteers wearing masks throughout the event.
"This option will be a large plastic tote sitting on the parking lot away from volunteers. The donor can pull up, drop off their items in the plastic tote and then just pull off," McFarland said.
Community members are asked to bring the following items to be donated; cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, soups and canned meats.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation is welcome to do so during the event as well, with checks and money orders being made out to Mission Marshall.
"For those bringing cash, we will have envelopes available for them to write their name and amount down on, and we will turn those in as well," McFarland said.
She added that 100 percent of all donations will be taken to Mission Marshall immediately after the food drive is completed on Saturday, to offer immediate relief to the local food pantry.
"This event is something M.A.V. have done over the previous years and we would like to continue to do this even during a pandemic," McFarland said. "I am asking for any churches, any nonprofit organizations or entities, any community leaders and or citizens that would like to do their part in regards to giving back to those in need, to please help us help others by dropping off any non perishable food items and or by making a monetary donation.
Anyone and everyone can help make a difference in the lives of others during these unprecedented times by simply checking their pantry to see if there is any non perishable food items that could be used to be distributed to those needing the extra help during this time. This is truly a worthy and much needed cause."