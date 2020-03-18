Marshall ISD board of trustees on Monday approved a plan for the turf at Maverick Stadium to be replaced, due to defects in the turf that was first installed in 2015 by Hellas Construction Inc.
The company, which also installed the turf at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, is covering the about $1 million cost of the turf as part of an agreement recently reached with the district. The district will pay about $300,000 for a new pad and new Ecotherm system to be installed underneath the turf.
The new turf work will carry an eight year warranty.
The 40-year-old stadium most recently saw a new track installed and a new press box constructed, with plans for an update to its restrooms this summer.
Trustees also approved the district’s 2020-21 school year calendar on Monday.
With the district now recognized as a District of Innovation, district officials had more flexibility when planning this year’s schedule.
The first day of school is set for Aug. 13 and the last day of the school year will be May 27, 2021.
The district also has an extended fall break, set for Oct. 15, 16 and 19. Spring Break will be March 8-12, 2021.