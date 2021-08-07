Marshall ISD teachers and staff on Friday celebrated the start of the 2021-22 school year by sharing why Marshall ISD is their “district of choice.”
As Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley officially welcomed her more than 800 employees back to work on Friday during the district’s convocation ceremony, each campus principal took a turn explaining why Marshall ISD was their “district of choice.”
David Crockett Elementary School Principal Angela Fitzpatrick said when she is asked why someone would choose Marshall ISD, the life-long Maverick responds, “why not?”
“Why not Marshall ISD? We build these relationships because this is our community,” she said. “Marshall ISD is a family and we are Maverick proud.”
New Price T. Young Elementary School Principal Blake Langley, also a Maverick alum said he is thankful to be back at his alma mater.
“There is a passion and fire in this town for education,” he said. “I received a phenomenal education at Marshall ISD and it prepared me for life. That’s what I want to give back to our children.”
Langley, who is beginning her first year as superintendent of Marshall ISD, said Friday she’s excited to focus on the district’s customer service and growing student enrollment.
“I’m so glad to be back here in the district and I’m truly honored,” she said. “I’ve spent many days with the administrators throughout this summer and we are on a very good path.”
After viewing a Chick-Fil-A training video that described how everyone has a different life story, Langley encouraged her staff to focus on maintaining high customer service practices throughout the district.
“I hope as you go through your year, you will think about this video and remember that everyone you interact with has a story,” she said. “Chick-Fil-A is known for their customer service and here at Marshall ISD, we also want to be known for that. Our students, parents and community are our customers.”
Langley said throughout the past decade, Marshall ISD has dropped about 800 students in total enrollment, which affects everything in the district, including state funding.
“Industries and businesses close and the pandemic happened so there are things we can’t control but we want to make sure that children that still live in or near Marshall are going to Marshall ISD,” Langley said. “For every family of four that leaves Marshall ISD, they take with them about $24,000 in funding per year. It’s time we stop losing children. We want to get back the ones here in Harrison County and it wouldn’t be a bad thing to pull in others from neighboring counties.”
Langley said in order to grow enrollment, district staff and Marshall ISD students and parents should share their stories about why they choose Marshall ISD. Langley said she and board members even embarked on door to door campaigns throughout the summer months to encourage families to choose Marshall ISD.
“We want our customers to know we care about them,” Langley said. “We are going to begin 2021-22 by giving the best customer service possible. We need to live as though our paychecks and our students’ success depends on our customer service.”
Langley also announced the district would be changing the Marshall Mavericks’ first football game day to a half day of school for students and staff so the community could plan to attend the game and support their team.
Marshall ISD Education Foundation President Christy Godwin also spoke on Friday and encouraged teachers to submit their grant applications by Sept. 3 and also encouraged them to enroll in the payroll deduction to support the foundation, something that allowed more than $5,000 in teacher grants to be awarded last school year.
Marshall ISD students’ first day of school is Aug. 12.