As the filing period for the May election for city council seats opens up, Mayor Terri Brown announced she will not be running for reelection this year.
Brown represents district three, which is one of four districts up for election this May. The filing period for the election began Wednesday this week, and will remain open through 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
“As I look back on the last four years, a flood of memories crosses my mind. Serving on the Marshall City Council has been challenging but also rewarding. I cannot help but smile over the many friendships I have made with individuals who agreed with me and the ones that may have disagreed over decisions that were made,” Brown said. “To my fellow city council members, thank you for your commitment to volunteer your leadership and your confidence in me to serve as Mayor for the last two years. To the new city council member for District 3, I wish you the best serving our city.”
Other districts up for reelection this May include districts one, two and four. Councilmember Marvin Bonner, who represents district one, confirmed that he plans to file for re-election.
Councilmembers Amy Ware and Leo Morris, of districts four and two respectively, have already filed paperwork to run for reelection in May.
“I am pleased to announce my re-election candidacy for Marshall City Council, District 4. I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to serve my constituency for the past almost two years,” Ware said. “ As I near the end of my first term, the city has accomplished so many of the goals that I had for my first term including building our new animal adoption center which should open at the end of spring, passing a new and completely modern city charter which replaced one that was over 100 years old, implementing a beautification program including much needed right-of-way maintenance and continuous litter control, and completely updating our city website including ways for constituents to choose what information they would like to be sent directly to them. I served as just one small part of many projects that have been brought to completion by our wonderful city of Marshall employees including those mentioned above. Much has been accomplished, but we have much left to do. I know together we are up to those tasks.”
This will be Morris’s second election he has participated in for the district seat in the past six months.
This is due to the need to hold a special called election for the position last May, due to the resignation and then eventual death of then commissioner Gail Beil.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the May 2020 election was postponed until November, during which Morris was elected to fill the position for the remainder of Beil’s term against his opponent Jeffery Henderson.
Anyone interested in running for an open city council position in May may pick up a packet to file for election at the City Secretary’s Office, inside Marshall City Hall at 401 S. Alamo.