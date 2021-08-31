Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) through the statewide Drive Sober. No Regrets. impaired driving campaign.
AgriLife Extension and TxDOT remind drivers when celebrating the Labor Day holiday to always plan for a sober ride home before they start drinking. Even one life lost is too many.
Remember: A designated driver is not someone who is the “least drunk,” but should be a sober driver who has not consumed any amount of alcohol.
Everyone celebrating Labor Day this year is responsible for making it one without regrets. Plan for a sober ride home by a friend or family member, rideshare service, or mass transit. Drivers under the influence of alcohol could face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and could lose their license.
In 2020,Texas had 958 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol.This is why AgriLife Extension is working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death.
Labor Day should be a time for friends and family to come together to enjoy the last days of summer.We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
AgriLife Extension’s Watch UR BAC program recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
- Remember:It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation—or use a ride sharing service to get home safely.
- Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.
- If a driver appears drunk, contact law enforcement immediately.
Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
For more information, contact the Harrison County Extension Office, 903.935.8414 or Jeffrey Pearce, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC program, by phone: 979.321.5333; or email: Jeffrey.Pearce@ag.tamu.edu. Website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.