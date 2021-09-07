Have you heard about the Extension Festival? Well, on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Harrison County Extension Fest will be held downtown Marshall.
The event will promptly begin at 8 a.m. with a 5k Color Run and a 1-mile Fun Walk. The purpose of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of the Harrison County Extension program.
The Harrison County Extension Office is a branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. This unique education agency provides programs, tools, and resources on a local and statewide level that teach people improved agriculture and food production, advanced health practices, environmental protection, economic, and youth programs.
All programs provide objective, practical, and science-based information. We look forward to you and your family as well as friends visiting the following booths:
Waskom 4-H Club
Believe it or not we have a Bull Plop event. This event is sponsored by Bear Creek. A huge thank you goes to Addictions by Rhonda/General Store for sponsoring the Fashion Show.
Food trucks will be site: snow cones, coffee, hamburgers etc. Heartsway Hospice will provide a nurse station. And yes, kids will have an opportunity to play in bounce houses.
This event would not have been possible without the $5000 Go Texans grant as well as the Harrison County United Way financial support.
We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, September 11th at 8:00am. Our event will conclude at 3:00pm. If you have any questions, regarding this event, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.