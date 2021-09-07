Colourful background from various herbs and spices for cooking in bowls
Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.

 Special to the News Messenger

Have you heard about the Extension Festival? Well, on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Harrison County Extension Fest will be held downtown Marshall.

The event will promptly begin at 8 a.m. with a 5k Color Run and a 1-mile Fun Walk. The purpose of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of the Harrison County Extension program.

The Harrison County Extension Office is a branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. This unique education agency provides programs, tools, and resources on a local and statewide level that teach people improved agriculture and food production, advanced health practices, environmental protection, economic, and youth programs.

All programs provide objective, practical, and science-based information. We look forward to you and your family as well as friends visiting the following booths:

Waskom 4-H Club

  • Home School 4-H Club
  • Harleton 4-H Club
  • Saddle 4-H Club
  • Shooting Sports 4-H Club
  • Texas A&M Forestry
  • Texas Master Naturalist
  • Harrison County Master Gardener
  • Master Wellness Volunteer
  • Texas Farm Bureau (Agricultural Education Trailer)
  • Harrison Extension Education Association
  • Observation Beehive (Harrison County Beekeepers Association)
  • Harrison County Game Warden
  • Watch UR BAC (Alcohol & Drug Awareness program)
  • Quilts & Crafts
  • Water Stream Trailer (Water Erosion)
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Boat Safety
  • Mechanical Bull (Harrison County Cattlemen’s Association)
  • Welding Simulator (Texas State Technical College)
  • Bubbles (Cypress Women’s Club)
  • Face Painting (Trendsetter Automotive Group, LLC, Dillard’s Feed Store, Conterra Ultra Broad LLC, Tractor Supply)
  • Kids Activities (Nu Town Group
  • )

    • Believe it or not we have a Bull Plop event. This event is sponsored by Bear Creek. A huge thank you goes to Addictions by Rhonda/General Store for sponsoring the Fashion Show.

    Food trucks will be site: snow cones, coffee, hamburgers etc. Heartsway Hospice will provide a nurse station. And yes, kids will have an opportunity to play in bounce houses.

    This event would not have been possible without the $5000 Go Texans grant as well as the Harrison County United Way financial support.

    We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, September 11th at 8:00am. Our event will conclude at 3:00pm. If you have any questions, regarding this event, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.

