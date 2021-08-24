What is green and white stripe on the outside and red or yellow on the side? That’s right you guessed it, WATERMELON! According to the National Watermelon Promotion Board, watermelons are packed with vitamins and minerals, especially lycopene.
Watermelon is a great nutritious, delicious fruit that can be eaten as a snack or dessert. Do you have problems selecting the perfect watermelon? Here are a few tips to assist you:
Look for a firm, symmetrical watermelon that does have not contain any cuts or bruises.
The watermelon should be heavy for its size. Did you know a watermelon is 92% water?
Be to check the underside of the watermelon for a creamy yellow spot, this is where the watermelon sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.
After you have selected your watermelon you want to make sure you follow these steps to ensure proper storage and handling your watermelon.
- Wash your hands with soap and water.
- Wash the watermelon is cool running water, rinse well and pat dry.
- Cut the watermelon from the rind and cut into 1-inch cubes.
- Place in a covered container and refrigerate immediately.
- Keep cut watermelon in refrigerator until consumed or 3-4 days.
If you would like to cut the watermelon into chunks, use this technique provided by the National Watermelon Promotion Board:
- Take a whole watermelon and cut lengthwise into quarters or take a quarter watermelon and lay it on the rind with the interior facing up.
- Place the knife about ¾ of an inch down from the peak of the wedge. Holding the knife parallel to the far side of the fruit and starting at edge of rind, cut a horizontal line across the fruit all the way down to the rind.
- Next, place the knife blade ¾ of an inch lower and make the same cut. Repeat. Next, turn the fruit to the other side and make the same horizontal cuts.
- And last, starting at the edge of the rind, make vertical cuts, straight down the rind, ¾ inch apart all the way across.
- Remove cubes and serve.
Did you know that you can make a pie out of the watermelon rind? Try this recipe.
Watermelon Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 cups watermelon rind (peeled and chopped)
- 1 cup sugar (granulated)
- 2 teaspoons flour (all-purpose)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (ground)
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg (ground)
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves (ground)
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup pecans (chopped) optional
- 2 crust pie crust
NOTE: This is a double crust pie. Use homemade pie crust or use convenient ready-made refrigerated pie pastry sheets.
Watermelon rind includes everything just under the dark green skin up to where the pink of the first begins. Leaving a little of the pink is good because it provides a bit of juiciness for the filling. Dice the rind nice and small, into ¼ to 1/3 inch cubes.
Directions:
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place watermelon rind in a small saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer for about 20 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; drain.
- Heat the oven to 350F.
- Combine watermelon rind with sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, salt, vinegar, raisins, and pecans; stir to combine then set aside.
- Fit 1 pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Pour watermelon rind mixture into a pie crust. Add small parts of butter, top with remaining pie crust; fold edges under, and crimp all around the edge. Cut small slits in top crust.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until golden, shielding edges of pie with strips of aluminum foil after 25 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Cool the watermelon pie on a wire rack.
NOTE: Individual pies can be made in a muffin tin. Cut circles of pie crust the size of a saucer. Place in muffin tin. Leave the edges to fold over top.
NUTRITION INFO: (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.)Calories: 239 Fat: 7g Carbs: 45g Protein: 2g
If you have any questions regarding watermelons please contact Louraiseal McDonald, CEA-FCH at (903) 935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or the National Watermelon Promotion Board.