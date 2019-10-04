The McDonalds located at 5408 East End Blvd. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 3 to celebrated the newly renovated store.
Store employees, community members and local fire fighters were present at the ceremony to celebrate the new store.
Jean Mosley, Public Relations Manager, said that the store has been completely revamped, including the addition of self-order kiosks and new drive thru menus, as well as remodeled dining room area.
"We take a lot of pride in our store," Mosley said.
The store will continue the celebration on Saturday at 2 p.m. where they will give away a number of items to community members who come out to celebrate.
Give aways will include two children's bicycles, a tablet, pens and more. The event will also host a prize wheel.