The Harrison County Historical Museum recently kicked off the opening of its newest exhibit in its North Gallery at Memorial City Hall, “The Ceramics of John Harley McKinnon,” featuring the innovative artwork of the late Marshall potter.
McKinnon, owner of the former McKinnon Pottery, is renowned for his unique ceramic mugs, featuring large, whimsical ear-shaped handles that he affectionately called his “Little Pitchers with Big Ears.” Several of the pitchers are showcased in the exhibit, along with other ceramic pieces such as decorative bowls, plates and vases. All are a must-see, particularly the pitchers that the fourth generation potter first invented while at his East Fannin Street Marshall home.
“What a fanciful imagination that gives you these various sizes of just a pitcher of human ears that he uses as a handle,” said museum director Becky Palmer. “That takes imagination.“
“He had a pretty good imagination,” she said.
Palmer said the museum is excited to unveil the collection that they surprisingly stumbled upon while going through the inventory at the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center.
“We’ve been going through the collection to make sure that everything we have in ‘Past Perfect’ [the museum’s online database] matches everything that’s in the [storage] boxes, and so when we began to open the boxes with the potter, we had no idea we had this extensive collection of his pottery,” shared Palmer. “And, of course, we got interested when the ‘Little Pitchers with Big Ears’ began to appear out of the boxes. We got really interested and went to the files and found that we had information from his family, because he lived here. And then we did a little more searching to complete his history, to create the exhibit, to show the artistry of McKinnon.”
Palmer said the exhibit is a treat as it showcases the whimsical artwork and correspondences from prominent historical figures, such as former U.S. Sen. Edward Martin, have personally enjoyed it. Also included in the display is a special piece that the potter personally gifted to Inez Hatley Hughes, the namesake of the museum’s research center.
“He and Inez must’ve been very well acquainted because he made her the mug to add to the collection,” said Palmer.
The museum director said they are pleased to be able to present this hidden gem to the public through the new rotating exhibit.
“This collection has been with us for a while, and we had no idea until we started unpacking boxes and searching and finding,” she said.
“As we go through the collection, finds like these always surprise us,” she said. “When we find them then we go, ‘Oh, we have to put that out. People have to see this!’”
The “The Ceramics of John Harley McKinnon” exhibit will be on display now through December.
“We rotate every six months,” Palmer said of the museum’s rotating exhibits.
She encourages all to come and view McKinnon’s fine artwork.
“We’re very proud of it,” she said.
Palmer encourages the public to also come and visit any of the museum’s exhibits during opening hours.
“We wish we could get more folks here,” she said. “The historical museum covers all of the humanities — not just the history of people, the history of businesses, the history of the community — but also the artisans from our community that spend their time creating innovative things, paintings and sculptures and such. So, you can’t just think Harrison County Historical Museum, you have to think everything that contributes to the culture of this community.
“We attempt to find it, exhibit it, so people can click into their culture and know about the people that came before them,” she said. “So we want to put these things out and have them available so that the community can know about the people who came before them and what they were capable of doing.”
“We’re very pleased with this exhibit,” she added. “I would encourage anyone who hasn’t been to Memorial City Hall for the museum offerings here, (including) ‘Service and Sacrifice and ‘Places in the Heart’ and the rotating ‘West Gallery’ to (come and visit). It’s not just one thing to look at… you can spend a day here if you would like,” said Palmer.