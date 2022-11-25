Every year hundreds of volunteers flock to Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall to assist with the congregation’s annual Thanksgiving Meal give-away, where the group provides hundreds of meals to the surrounding community.
This year was no different, according to event organizer Angela Bray, who along with her husband Bud Bray and friend Stacey Shaw organized the donation of around 1000 holiday meals as part of the churches annual traditions.
“We of course could never do any of this without the community coming out here to support us,” Bray said, emphasizing the months of planning and preparation that go into the event every year.
This year the church prepared over 1000 Thanksgiving meals for the community, which included turkey, vegetables, sweet potatoes, dressing, rolls and a dessert.
574 of those meals were planned delivery, with the organization planning to donate 200 meals to the local jails, 35 to local police and fire fighters, and an additional 39 to local apartment complexes.
Another 200 community members requested home deliveries for meals, with volunteer drivers setting out in thunderstorms Thursday morning to be sure all those who requested a meal received it hot and fresh.
Around 500 additional meals were prepared for the community to enjoy both at the church, as well as through pick up outside of the building.
“It’s important to us that every year we have a hot meal for everyone who wants one on Thanksgiving,” Bray said.
All of the items making up the meals each year are also donated or sponsored by local group, with Bray stating that this year as usual St. Josephs Catholic Church provided the desserts for the event.
“Then on Christmas we do the same for them,” Bray said.
Additionally, the First Methodist Church provided the dressing, First Baptist Church provided the sweet potatoes, Central Baptist Church provided the vegetables, and Trinity purchased the turkeys themselves with assistance from Bodacious BBQ. Pazzeria by Pietro’s also donated to-go containers for the event along with Effort Products, with Mrs. Beard’s Bread providing the rolls for the meals.
Volunteers from all over Marshall, and even the surrounding communities, came to the church on Thursday morning to help prepare and package the meals for the community.
Bray said that it was through their dedicated hard work that the event is able to be such a success annual for 31 years.
She added that the group is already planning for 2023’ Thanksgiving Meal preparation, less than 24 hours after the big day.