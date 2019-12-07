MEDCO recently presented Marshall city commissioners with its annual report on the year’s economic development activities.
Commissioners Vernia Calhoun, Amy Ware, Larry Hurta, Marvin Bonner and Doug Lewis were in attendance along with MEDCO board members, chairman Hal Cornish and executive director Donna Maisel and other city employees.
Cornish kicked off the presentation with a brief look at a number of MEDCO’s projects over 2019.
He emphasized the recently completed Gateway Park, which MEDCO hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Dec. 3.
The park consists of 45-acres of land that is shovel ready with utilities already installed. Maisel said a video of the available property was put up on the organizations social media platforms and inquiries were already being made.
“We created an aerial video of the property with a drone and posted it and it has already been share over 500 times,” Maisel said. “It has been less than 24 hours and we already have one serious inquiry.”
Cornish and Maisel also discussed the addition of RASA Floors, a warehouse distributor of flooring products, to the Gateway Park complex.
The addition of RASA added 26 employees to the city and stated that one of the main reasons they chose Marshall was because of their work with Maisel and the MEDCO board.
“They have been highly responsive, professional and gone above and beyond any expectations,” CEO and Founder of Rasa Floors Michael Rasa previously stated.
Along with Gateway Park Maisel said that MEDCO also worked to secure the General Cable plant in Marshall as the winner of an in house competition for advanced manufacturing to the plant.
Marshall was selected from a number of possible locations and the expansion added 75 jobs, so that General Cable now employs 400 people locally.
“I love to drive by there and they have a sign out front and it says ‘now hiring’ and that’ always what I love to see,” Cornish said.
Maisel said that MEDCO has also been focusing on growing relationships with local schools including MISD and Texas State Technical College.
She said that MEDCO’s goal was to get students interested in the trades at a younger age, and help grow the workforce while helping students get good paying jobs.
“The reality is that for students who are not going to be attending college these trade jobs are a great opportunity and they help create a strong job ready work force here in Marshall,” Maisel said.
She said that Marshall does need to work on strengthening partnerships to help market the town to big businesses.
“We are a small town so we cannot always compete with the bigger cities, but we do have these close relationships that you can’t get in a city and that’s what we need to market,” Maisel said.
One such partnership is the relationship the city has with SWEPCO Maisel said, which has helped both Marshall and SWEPCO grow.
Maisel said that MEDCO was also able to finish the fiber extension to the airport in March of this year.
The group also participated in additional training with city officials, which both sides expressed interest in continuing in the future.
“That would be something I am very interested in continuing,” Hurta said.
MEDCO also helped funding for the new nursing equipment at East Texas Baptist University and a new radio station for Wiley College.
The corporation also helped TSTC purchase a diesel mechanic training module expected to be put into use in the next school semester.
Maisel said that this purchase was important because the diesel mechanics are currently the number one growing field in the area.
MEDCO also released their budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
“Thank you for all of your hard work,” Commissoner Bonner said. “You all put in the hours and work hard for this and we appreciate you.”
City Manager Mark Rohr said that he hoped MEDCO would take advantage of the changes the city was making and work with them as they work on the goals outlined by Mobilize Marshall.
The city is currently working on a Downtown Revitalization plan outlined by Rohr at the last city commissioner meeting. The city also announced plans for other revitalization in Marshall including a neighborhood revitalization plan.
“We need to have sight ready development and now we do,” Hurta said. “I feel like the city is now poised and ready.”