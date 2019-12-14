The Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) released its budget for the 2020 fiscal year recently during a Special Called Commissioners Meeting Dec. 5.
MEDCO released three budgets, a general budget, one for the Business Development Center and one for the group's Center for Applied Technology.
The general budget for MEDCO shows an increase in total revenue, going from $2,770,200 in 2019 to $3,200,200 for 2020.
This increase comes from the addition of $570,000 from reserves, covering revenue losses in rental and interest income from last year.
MEDCO's rental income dropped from $985,000 to $860,000 for 2020 and the interest income dropped from $145,000 to $120,000.
The groups total expenditures also dropped significantly, down by $481,500 to $3,199,415 from last year's budget.
The group's expenditures were cut most significantly in the amount of cash spent on job creation, which dropped by $400,000.
The group will also spend $150,000 less on property development in the 2020 fiscal year.
MEDCO expects a surplus of $785 in their budget for 2020, increasing from the $910,715 deficit the general budget showed in 2019.
Business Development Center
The MEDCO Business Development Center will see a decrease in expected revenue by $9,650 in 2020.
The center will also see an increase in expected revenue by $2,904. Costs in internet services, professional fees/SVCS, utilities, salaries and health insurance will increase for the center in 2020.
While the group will see a decrease in spending in certain areas they are still expected to have a deficit of $34,734, increasing from a deficit of $22,180 this year.
Center for Applied Technology
The Center for Applied Technology will see a significant decrease in revenue, dropping $15,500 from last years budget to $129,500.
The only change in expenses the center will see is a $400 increase in health insurance costs.
However, due to the loss in revenue the group is expected to see a $14,545 deficit in 2020, dropping from a surplus of $1,355 this year.