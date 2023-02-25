The Marshall Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions East Texas will have a job fair at the Marshall Convention Center this week to create a deeper awareness within the community of the types of businesses they have locally and the skills needed to obtain the jobs offered.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the convention center, 2501 South East End Boulevard in Marshall.
“I’m really happy that our business community has stepped up, and so has our education community,” said MEDCO Executive Director Rush Harris. “The fact that our industries and our educators are talking to each other about what the needs are and where the opportunities are, I think sets us ahead of other areas.”
Marshall benefits from a workforce drawn from all over East Texas, organizers said. It is well-known as a manufacturing and educational hub. This is why the Career Exploration Job Fair strives to be unique by inviting local colleges to set up booths. The job fair will feature representatives from East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College, Texas State Technical College, Panola College and the University of Texas at Tyler. More than 50 local organizations are set to be at the fair Wednesday.
The goal is to create a link between local industries and local colleges. The fair is not just about what jobs are currently available, but also about getting a comprehensive overview of the companies and what they do.
“A lot of people in our own community don’t know what kinds of jobs are out there, what businesses do, or what specific occupations do,” said Harris. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn about what jobs are available locally and for the community to come by and see it.”
Marshall, Hallsville, Harleton and Waskom juniors and seniors will be attending the event. The event is free and open to the public, so all East Texas residents are welcome to attend.