More than 50 community members were joined by city staff and government officials on Thursday to enjoy refreshments and mingle with new City Manager Terrell Smith.
The event took place before the regular City Council meeting.
Smith previously served as the assistant to the city manager in Sugarland for over six years, and he has a master’s in public administration from the University of North Texas.
He explained that he has a background in special projects management, operations and strategic planning, leading a number of public works projects in Sugarland throughout his tenure there.
“I am truly blessed and excited to be here in Marshall,” Smith said, “The community has been nothing but inviting, and I look forward to officially starting as the city manager soon.”
Mayor Amy Ware said that Smith was able to distinguish himself from other candidates during the interview process by showing a strong interest in getting involved in and getting to know the community of Marshall before being hired, as well as his strong ideas regarding new ways to integrate technology in the city.
“We are very excited to have him here with us,” Mayor Amy Ware said, “He has the education and the training and work experience in the same problems that we face here in Marshall. He also comes with the spirit of a small town, since he grew up in one.”
Smith will officially take over as Marshall’s new City Manager on May 2 this year.