The Marshall City Council has invited the community to City Hall this Thursday to meet the new City Manager Terrell Smith at 5 p.m., with the council picking up its regular city meeting starting at 6 p.m.
The event is open to the public and free to attend, with community members encouraged to come and get to know their new city manager this week.
On the agenda
During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, councilmembers will consider a new project from the Marshall Economic Development Corportation, called Project Virginia, in excess of $50,000.
Additionally, council will consider a new list of streets to be addressed under the city’s 2022 Street Improvement Program, presented by Public Works Director Eric Powell.
The street choices are based off of 2020 scans done by StreetScan, a private company hired by the city to map and determine the pavement condition index.
The City Council will also host a public meeting on Thursday, followed by vote of consideration of approval, on a special use permit request for the sale of alcoholic mixed beverages for off property consumption at 2205 W. Grand Ave.
Owners Jesse and Chenda Carachuri are requesting the special use permit, which was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission by a vote of five to zero, with one abstention.
Council will also consider two agenda items related to the Marshall Police Department and the Marshall Fire Department, the first of which would alter the fee schedule for MFD.
The new fee schedule would raise the fees for fire alarm, suppression systems and sprinkler system alarms and set -ups, raising all three from $50 to $100. A few additional fees for currently unregulated jobs done by the Marshall Fire Department would also be added if the new schedule is approved.
Additionally, council will consider the purchase of 10 new vehicles for the Marshall Police Department and one new vehicle for the Marshall Fire Department.
The approval for financing of the 11 new vehicles will include the purchase of:
- 1 Fire Marshall Vehicle – 2022 Ford F-150 PRV
- 1 SWAT Vehicle – 2022 Ford Expedition SSV 4x4
- 2 CID Vehicles – 2022 Ford Interceptor Unmarked SUV
- 6 Patrol Vehicles – 2022 Ford Interceptor SUV
- 1 Animal Control Vehicle– 2022 Ford F250 Extended Cab with Animal Control Unit
Powell will also present to council on Thursday for approval of a change order for the street scaping project on going at the 100 Block of East Houston Street.
The change order is for additional brick pavers, as well as the need for new street pavers after issues with the water main on the north and south side of the project area were affected by the need for new water main tie-ins.
The total cost of the change order is $80,837, which if approved by council would increase the total project cost by 17 percent to $551,834.
Powell said that ample funds to cover the change are available through the city’s Water Distribution division budget.
Councilmembers will also consider approval of a resolution which would adopt guidelines and criteria governing tax abatements, pursuant to the Texas Tax Code, presented by the City Attorney Scott Rectenwald.
The city’s human resource director will als request approval on the city’s new personnel policies and procedures manual.
Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson will also present on one additional application for the city’s Small Business Development Fund.
The application is for Studio 1 Hair Salon for the maximum grant amount of $2,500.
Council will also consider final approval for the Marshall’s new animal adoption center project, which would officially complete the project and release the contractor’s retainage.
Additionally, Rectenwald will present an amendment on an easement with American Tower, for a tower located at 303 W. Burleson in Marshall.
Thursday’s regular city council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and also available through a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.