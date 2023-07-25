New Marshall ISD elementary schools host meet and greet
Buy Now

Mom La Porshe Adams, right, takes a photo in 2017 of her daughter Amariyah Adams, left, taking a photo with her kindergarten teacher Kay Lynn Sumner at Sam Houston Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher Night.

 Marshall News Messenger File Photo

Local school districts have announced the following upcoming Meet the Teacher and Orientation back-to-school events for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Marshall ISD

Davy Crockett Elementary School’s Meet the Principal and Assistant Principal is July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria.

Sam Houston Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Marshall Early Childhood Center’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Davy Crockett, Price T. Young and William B. Travis Elementary Schools’ Meet the Teacher events are Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Marshall High School’s Freshman Orientation is Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marshall Junior High School’s 6th Grade Orientation and Schedule Walk is Aug. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Hallsville ISD

The Hallsville elementary campuses’ Meet the Teacher events are Aug. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville Intermediate School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Hallsville Junior High School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Waskom ISD

Waskom Middle School’s 6th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Waskom Middle School’s 7th and 8th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Waskom Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (Must visit Transportation Station in CAFE before going to Meet the Teacher in student’s classroom).

Waskom High School’s Freshman Orientation is Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Harleton ISD

Harleton Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Harleton Junior High School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Elysian Fields ISD

Elysian Fields High School’s Freshman Orientation is July 25 at 6 p.m. at the High School auditorium.

Elysian Fields High School’s Meet the Jackets is Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the High School gym.

Elysian Fields Middle School’s 6th-8th Grade Orientation is Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.

Elysian Fields Elementary School’s Pre-K and kindergarten Signing Day is Aug. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields Elementary School’s Pre-K-2nd Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Elysian Fields Elementary School’s 3rd-5th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Elysian Fields Middle School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson ISD

Jefferson High School’s 9th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Jefferson High School’s 10-12th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson Junior High School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson Preschool’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tags

Reporter

Nicholas Osborn is a local East Texan and reporter for the Marshall News Messenger since 2023. His inbox is always open if you have a story that needs to be told.