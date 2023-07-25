Local school districts have announced the following upcoming Meet the Teacher and Orientation back-to-school events for the 2023-2024 academic school year.
Marshall ISD
Davy Crockett Elementary School’s Meet the Principal and Assistant Principal is July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria.
Sam Houston Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Marshall Early Childhood Center’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Davy Crockett, Price T. Young and William B. Travis Elementary Schools’ Meet the Teacher events are Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Marshall High School’s Freshman Orientation is Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Marshall Junior High School’s 6th Grade Orientation and Schedule Walk is Aug. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Hallsville ISD
The Hallsville elementary campuses’ Meet the Teacher events are Aug. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Hallsville Intermediate School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Hallsville Junior High School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Waskom ISD
Waskom Middle School’s 6th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Waskom Middle School’s 7th and 8th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Waskom Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (Must visit Transportation Station in CAFE before going to Meet the Teacher in student’s classroom).
Waskom High School’s Freshman Orientation is Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Harleton ISD
Harleton Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Harleton Junior High School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields High School’s Freshman Orientation is July 25 at 6 p.m. at the High School auditorium.
Elysian Fields High School’s Meet the Jackets is Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the High School gym.
Elysian Fields Middle School’s 6th-8th Grade Orientation is Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.
Elysian Fields Elementary School’s Pre-K and kindergarten Signing Day is Aug. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields Elementary School’s Pre-K-2nd Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Elysian Fields Elementary School’s 3rd-5th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Elysian Fields Middle School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 11 from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson High School’s 9th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Jefferson High School’s 10-12th Grade Meet the Teacher is Aug. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson Junior High School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary School’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson Preschool’s Meet the Teacher is Aug. 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.