Some Marshall Early Graduation School students at Marshall ISD will soon be getting their hands dirty.
Marshall Early Graduation School Teacher Thecelia Cooks was one of 40 teachers across the state to be awarded in the State Farm Insurance’s Texas Teacher Assist grant program this week.
“I won a $2,500 grant from State Farm for our 18 plus program that teaches special needs students how to independently live and work in their community,” Cooks said Wednesday.
As part of the class, Cooks takes her nine students out into the community to work at different businesses so they can learn to integrate into their community as independent residents and workers.
“Because of COVID-19, we haven’t been able to go out into the community this year to learn those independent living skills so the grant I wrote was called the, ‘Watch it Grow and Learning,’ grant,” she said. “This project would allow us to grow a garden with the students so they can learn about responsibility, teamwork and accountability.”
The students will use the grant money to purchase seeds and supplies to begin growing their own produce from the seeds up. Cooks has enlisted the help of the Harrison County Master Gardeners to educate the students on the best plants to grow when and how to grow them.
“Each student will have their own individual container that we will start off growing from a seed inside and then we will move them outside to a raised bed garden,” she said. “The students will have to learn budgeting for their supplies, how to care for their plants and about nutrition and health.”
Cooks has also reached out to Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald to help the students learn recipes to prepare their plants and produce for eating once they’re ready.
“They will be much more likely to eat something they grew themselves,” Cooks said.
Cooks also hopes to share the remaining grant money with other district campuses’ Life Skills classes for them to also start their own gardens.
“There is enough money in this grant for us to share this project with other campuses,” Cooks said.