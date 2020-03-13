The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently appointed nine members to serve on the county’s airport advisory board for a two-year term, starting now through March 4, 2022.
“This is just an advisory board. They’ll meet and bring issues back to the court for the court’s consideration,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
Sims said the board consists of people who are engaged in activities at the airport.
“They’re either aircraft owners or pilots,” he said, adding he felt they’ll have the best idea when it comes to airport matters.
Members appointed were Doyle Curry, Al Moore, Kim Vaughan, Chad Danhauser, Whitney Boggs, Ed Smith, Mark Henderson, Craig Foust, and Philip Verhalen.
Ex-officio members are: Judge Sims, airport manager and aircraft mechanic Danny Aiello, county judge assistant Charlene Graff and Marshall Economic Development Corporation director Donna Maisel.
In other business, the court approved the reappointment of Dr. James Harris and Robbie Shoults to serve an additional two-year term on the NET RMA (North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority) board of directors, through Feb. 1, 2022.
NET RMA is governed by a 19-member board of directors that represent each of 12 member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. NET RMA’s mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in the area.