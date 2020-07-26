Memorial City Hall is planning for the future during this pandemic and they are anticipating opening as soon as the restrictions are lifted.
However, the 2020-2021 Premier Series and Special events has been announced and season tickets are on sale now.
“MCH has a wonderful line-up of the best in the performing arts, with something for everyone,” Memorial City Hall Director Glenn Barnhart said. “The health and safety of our artists and patrons is paramount to us and we will not present a show until it is safe to gather again.”
The following performances have been scheduled for the upcoming season.
Grammy-winner and Texas country legend, Larry Gatlin will take the stage Sept. 25 in a special event.
On Oct. 17, Yesterday and Today The Beatles Interactive Experience does away with wigs, costumes and fake accents and concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the world’s most popular band.
Texas Bank and Trust is proud to sponsor John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party Nov. 6, the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be the Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Oh, Boy”, “Rave on”, “La Bamba”, “Chantilly Lace”, and many more.
A family Christmas matinee on Dec. 6 with a powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, sponsored by Verabank has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.
Enjoy the best of Motown on Jan. 24, 2021, with Memphis Soul, brought to you by Master Wood Craft Cabinetry & Mark Trexler.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council proudly sponsors The National Players presentation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Feb. 11, 2021. Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike.
March 6, 2021, Tapestry-The Carol King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis, is the premier musical tribute to Carole King, this show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Making a return trip back to Texas, celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song; you’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music- Celtic Angels Ireland, March 23, 2021.
Regarding COVID-10 and ticket sales, if Memorial City Hall has to reschedule a show, then tickets are good for the new date or patrons may get a refund. If a show is canceled then patrons will receive a refund.
Season tickets are on sale now and the deadline to register for season tickets has been extended to Aug. 14. The benefits of becoming a season ticket holder are: discount pricing, guaranteed same seats for the shows, and first dibs on getting tickets to the Special Events; as well as, advertising in the MCH show program and invitations to the post-show receptions with the artists.
A registration form can found at www.memorialcityhall.com or call us Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (903) 934-7992.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the Marshall News Messenger, KMHT, KYKX and QX-FM.