Hundreds of people gathered at the newly renovated Memorial City Hall for the annual Veterans Day event this Monday.
This is the first time the annual event has been held in Memorial City Hall, according to committee chair Christina Anderson.
“It is a fitting place to hold out annual veterans day event,” Anderson said, “This buildings original construction was to honor our veterans.”
The event featured music by the Hallsville High School band and a performance by the Marshall High School Choir.
Girl Scout Troop 7143 also assisted in the event, passing out flyers and passing out pins to Vietnam Veterans.
Anderson explained that not only is this the 100th anniversary of Armistice day, but it is also the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
“The American Legion is the largest veterans organization to date and does so much every day to help and support veterans across the country,” Anderson said.
Marvin Bonner Sr., Marshall Commissioner and retired U.S. Army veteran, spoke about the American Legion during Monday’s event.
“Our goal is to make sure that every veteran has what he or she deserves,” Bonner said.
Mark Haines, with American Legion Post 267, also spoke about the work the American Legion is doing to work against veteran suicide.
“We want to welcome everyone and show them they do have a support network here with us,” Haines said.
More than 30 veterans who served between November 1955 and May 1975 came forwards to receive a pin and be honored during the event.
The Harrison County Veterans Museum, located on the lower level of Memorial City Hall, was open to all veterans an hour before and after the event free of charge.
Captain Laura Omar was present at the event, to pass out commemorative pins to all Vietnam Veterans in attendance.
“We want this to be a way for us to say thank you, and for all of you that never heard it, we want to say welcome home,” Omar said.