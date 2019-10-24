The city of Marshall has announced its performing arts season schedule for Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
The premiere season will run from October to April 2020, and features a variety of acts for all ages, from boogie-woogie blues to Texas-legend country music to classic rock-n-roll, and much more.
Marcia Ball will serve as the opening act on Saturday, Oct. 26, to officially open Memorial City Hall Performance Center, a beautifully restored 552-seat auditorium with professional sound, recording, video and new seating.
Ball, the “2018 Texas State Musician of The Year,” has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Her rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world.
Other acts scheduled to perform during the premier season of Memorial City Hall Performance Center include:
- Gary P. Nunn, a nationally-known Texas Country artist, on Saturday, Nov. 9.
- Celtic Angels Christmas, an internationally-known Irish vocal quintet group featuring a true holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland, on Thursday, Dec. 19.
- Farewell Angelina, an all-female country group featuring a stellar blend of heartstopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars, on Friday, Jan. 24.
- One Night in Memphis, a tribute band to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis, on Saturday, Feb. 15.
- Aquila Theatre: 1984, will feature a group of performers that will bring “1984,” George Orwell’s cautionary novel to the stage, on Saturday, March 20.
- The Wonder Bread Years, a fresh and funny salute to Americana, will feature a fast paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between stand up and theater, on Friday, April 17.
“I think we’ve put together an outstanding line up for our inaugural performing arts season that will appeal to all ages and styles,” said Memorial City Hall Performance Center Manager Glenn Barnhart. “We wanted a diverse set of acts and I believe we have delivered on that front — you have musical acts, theatrical productions, a comedy show — so there are things that will appeal to everyone.”
The inaugural performing arts season is presented in association with the Marshall News Messenger and KMHT Radio. Single ticket sales for all shows are now on sale.
For more information on Memorial City Hall Performance Center, the performing arts season, ticket sales and rental and membership opportunities, contact Barnhart at 903-934-7992 or visit memorialcityhall.com.