Memorial City Hall officially announces its 2021-2022 season of performing arts, with something for everyone this upcoming year from Motown, country-western legends, internationally-touring artists, Shakespeare, a Christmas show for the whole family, and some famous rock-n-roll.
Season tickets to Memorial City Hall are also on sale now, and membership forms can be found at www.memorialcityhall.com
The season opens on Friday, Sept. 24 with, Tapestry-The Carol King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis.
As a premier musical tribute to Carole King, this show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Grammy-winner and Texas country legend, Larry Gatlin will take the stage on Sunday, Oct. 24 in a special event.
Then on Saturday, Nov. 13, Yesterday & Today- The Beatles Interactive Experience will perform for community members. The show does away with wigs, costumes and fake accents and concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the world's most popular band.
Going into the holiday season, a family Christmas matinee on Sunday, Dec. 5 is planned with a powerful story of redemption in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, sponsored by Verabank.
The show has enchanted audiences around the world with its simple message of holiday joy.
Kicking off 2022 Texas Bank and Trust will sponsor John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, Saturday, Jan. 15.
The show is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council will also sponsors The National Players presentation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11.
Get lost in the forest with the National Players in this epic romantic entanglement. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike.
Enjoy the best of Motown on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with Memphis Soul, brought to you by Master Wood Craft Cabinetry & Mark Trexler.
Additionally, making a return trip back to Texas, and celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song; Celtic Angels Ireland, will perform again in Marshall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Season tickets are on sale now and the deadline to register for season tickets is July 30. Benefits of becoming a season ticket holder include discount pricing, guaranteed same seats for shows and first dibs on tickets to Special Events; as well as, advertising in our show program and invitations to the post-show receptions with the artists.
A registration form can found at www.memorialcityhall.com or community members can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (903) 934-7992. Single tickets for all shows will go on sale Monday, Aug. 16.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT