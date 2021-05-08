As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, Memorial City Hall (MCH) in Marshall is fully opened, preparing to host a number of previously planned and brand new shows in the upcoming season.
“I am excited to be back,” said Glenn Barnhart, manager of MCH. “COVID devastated our industry. Right now there are a lot of moving parts, but the end results will be that the public will be able to gather together again and enjoy live performances.”
Barnhart said that he is currently in the process of confirming a number of performance dates for the upcoming season, all of which will be released to the public at the beginning of June.
The venue has been shut down for over a year, according to Barnhart, who said that their last performance occurred in February 2020.
“It was in March (2020) when people in our industry started getting calls about tours being canceled, and our schedule started dropping down to nothing before we closed completely,” he said.
As of now, he said that the performance hall is open at 100 percent capacity, and is currently available for rent of their upstairs gathering room.
Additionally, a number of major shows have been confirmed by Barnhart for the next year, including An Evening with Larry Gatlin, Yesterday and Today, the Interactive Beatles Experience, and the performance of A Christmas Carol slated for Christmas this year.
Gatlin has had a long career in music, as a solo artist and with The Gatlin Brothers, he has scored 33 Top 40 hits and won many awards including a Grammy, and he will be visiting Marshall this year.
Additionally, shows like the Wonder Bread Years, a comedy that Barnhart said is perfect for those who grew up in the baby boomer area, have been confirmed for this season.
“Anyone who grew up during that time period, this show is for them, they are going to get every single joke,” Barnhart said.
The show is a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater. Marshall community members will enjoy a show that not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder, but leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past.
One show with a confirmed date is Legends of Vegas, which will be performed at Memorial City Hall on June 19.
The show will bring the voices and looks of two famous Vegas legends, Cher and Elvis.
“The stage will burst with dynamic show lighting as a six piece band with horns and back-up singers accompany our award winning tribute artists as they perform the original hits of Elvis and Cher in authentic costumes,” The description reads, “Experience the Dazzle of Vegas for yourself in this two hour production that will leave you with the sensation that you have been to see Elvis at the International Hotel, and Cher in The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace.”
The Celtic Angels, a highly successful performance group that met with a large crowd at Memorial City Hall for their last performance, will once again visit the East Texas area this year as well.
“We are excited about bringing these shows to Marshall and the East Texas area,” Barnhart said. “We will have something for everyone at Memorial City Hall. My mission is to bring national and international artists to Marshall in all of the genres.”
Anyone in the community interested in learning more about the shows, or in renting the room available at Memorial City Hall can contact Barnhart at 903-934-7992 during office hours or through barnhart.glenn@marshalltexas.net. MCH is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.