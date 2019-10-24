The newly renovated Memorial City Hall will host its first performance Oct. 26 with a concert by Marcia Ball.
The concert, titled Boogie-Woogie Blues with Marcia Ball, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and runs till 10 p.m.
“Marshall is the birth place of boogie woogie, so there was no better person to kick off the performance at Memorial City Hall then Marcia Ball,” said Glen Banhart, Memorial City Hall manager.
Banhart said that Ball is a “state treasure” and is a renowned boogie woogie performer.
Ball was born in Texas, and raised in Louisiana. Banhart said that she moved back to Texas as an adult, and became a nationally known performer.
Ball is a pianist, songwriter and vocalist. She received the 2018 Texas State Musician Of The Year award and has traveled all across the state performing her unique roadhouse rhythms and blues music.
Banhart said that this concert was funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The concert is the first of the series kicking off the official opening of Memorial City Hall after years of construction.
“We are very excited the project has come to fruition,” Banhart said, “And with the line up we have planned, which has both nationally and internationally known artists performing.”
Banhart said that along with classic country music, he hopes to bring in a wide range of performers including Broadway, ballet and many more.
“My mission is to present all of the performing arts,” Banhart said.
Performances are planned through April 2020.
All information on upcoming performances, as well as ticket sales can be found at memorialcityhall.com.