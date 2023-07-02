The window is closing on availability for season passes to the newly announced season of shows at Memorial City Hall, with July 21 the final day to purchase tickets.
While individual ticket sales will be made available for shows Aug. 7 this year, Glenn Barnhart, director at Memorial City Hall, said that season tickets come with a wide range of benefits for the community.
The passes include discount pricing on show tickets, guaranteed same seats for the shows, and first dibs on getting tickets to the special events. Community members would also get access to advertising in the show program and invitations to the post-show receptions with the performing artists.
“We are so looking forward to our new season, and once again bringing a wide range of talented performers and entertainment to the community here in Marshall and beyond,” Barnhart said.
This year’s newly announced season is titled the “Solid Gold Season” with performances to include country legends, jazz, rock-n-rollers, a family Christmas show, comedy and magic and even more.
Shows for the new season begin in September, with more information on how to purchase season tickets available at www.memorialcityhall.com, or by contacting the performance center at (903) 934-7992.
Upcoming Shows
T. Graham Brown, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: It was one of the most vibrant and exciting time periods in Country Music history — the mid-1980s. A new and exciting crop of talents were springing up all over the place, and T. Graham Brown began to create his legacy, which includes three No. 1 singles, “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers” and “Darlene”; eight Top 10s, and 13 studio albums later, T Graham Brown is still putting out hits and will be bringing it all to Memorial City Hall.
The Judy Carmichael Trio, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Steinway Artist and Grammy nominee Judy Carmichael is one of the greatest interpreters of stride and swing piano in the world. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride,” and she and her band will have you dancing in the aisles with high energy interpretations from the Great American Songbook and Judy’s own witty compositions (think Randy Newman meets Peggy Lee!). The Judy Carmichael Trio is sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust.
B2Wins, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: From the slums of Brazil to the stages of the world B2Wins, pronounced “B-Twins,” led by charismatic twin brothers from Brazil, this high energy group continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique renditions of Top 40 songs from the last 40 years and crowd favorites, combining a plethora of genres into a feel good performance that is equal parts rock concert, dance party, jam session and vacation for the soul. “We came from a reality in which some days it was hard to smile. Our desire is to positively impact the world and bring a smile to everyone we encounter.” Marshall Regional Arts Council is sponsoring this show.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show! Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Verabank and McKool Smith are proud to bring you A Tribute to the Original, Traditional, One-Hundred Percent, Red-Blooded, Two-Fisted, All-American Christmas Show! The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a live, one-of-a-kind musical variety show bringing all-time favorite Christmas classics and original sketch comedy antics to theaters across Texas. An original by The Grand Ol’ Production Company, produced by Will Hearn, featuring globally-acclaimed “Texas Piano Man” Robert Ellis and Americana standout Blue Water Highway as well as a cast of the best artists and entertainers in Texas.
Andy Gross, Jan. 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Andy Gross is the hottest stand-up comic, magician and ventriloquist working today as evidenced by his sold out shows and his online viral videos have over 1 billion views and counting! You may recognize him from his numerous TV appearances, including, The Ellen show and an NBC television special featuring his talents. His ad-libs during his stand-up are compared frequently to Don Rickles and Robin Williams. His voice throwing is amazing to hear and only a few people in the world can throw their voice, it is must hear to believe! Andy Gross’ show is suitable for all ages but best for ages 13 and up. Sponsored by Master Wood Craft.
Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats, Feb. 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.: ‘50s-style rock-n-roll will be here as Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats takes the stage! Lee Rocker is a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group, the Stray Cats. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records, and The Stray Cats’ hits, “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut,” and “Sexy and Seventeen” have become a part of the fabric of rock and roll. Lee Rocker has recorded or performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, John Fogerty and Carl Perkins.
Puppy Pals Live, Feb. 11, 2024 at 3 p.m.: Puppy Pals Live is an all-new comedic stunt dog show that’s fun for the whole family! Puppy Pals is the children’s/family show and will just be sold as single tickets. It is not part of the season ticket package.
Special Event: Pure Prairie League, March 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.: The Special Event this season is Pure Prairie. Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich history of one of Country-Rock’s pioneering forces for over 50 years, with five consecutive Top 40 LPs in the 1970s and the No. 1 “Amie” and “Let Me Love You Tonight” that are still on the radio today.
All shows will be held at Memorial City Hall Performance Center at 110 E Houston Street in Marshall, and are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support.