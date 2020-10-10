A number of shows scheduled for Memorial City Hall performances this year have once again been rescheduled due to restrictions still in place across the country to protect from the spread of COVID-19.
“We are just asking for everyone to be patient with us in these difficult times,” said MCH Manager Glenn Barnhart. “What a lot of people might not realize is that the outbreak of corona virus has seriously impacted the performing arts community.”
Barnhart said that the performances were rescheduled due to a number of the artists cancelling their tours, due to venues across the country still being closed to the public.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” Barnhart said. “I want to make sure that when we come back we do it in a way that is safe for the audience, and that they feel safe when they are there.”
He said that the potential showing of Christmas movies during this year modified version of Wonderland of Lights is being discussed right now, but that no decision has been made thus far.
“We are owned by the city and they are being very cautious with reopening of city facilities,” Barnhart said. “Because our numbers are going down and we want them to continue to go down.”
Rescheduled shows include:
Grammy-winner and Texas country legend, Larry Gatlin will now take the stage March 28, 2021 in a special event.
Texas Bank and Trust is proud to sponsor John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party May 7, 2021, the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be the Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Oh, Boy”, “Rave on”, “La Bamba”, “Chantilly Lace”, and many more.
On May 15, 2021, Yesterday and Today The Beatles Interactive Experience does away with wigs, costumes and fake accents and concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the world’s most popular band.
A family Christmas matinee on Dec. 5, 2021 with a powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, sponsored by Verabank has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.
Memorial City Hall also has a number of shows already planned for 2021 that have not been rescheduled, which includes:
Enjoy the best of Motown on Jan. 23, 2021, with Memphis Soul, brought to you by Master Wood Craft Cabinetry & Mark Trexler.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council proudly sponsors The National Players presentation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Feb. 11, 2021. Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike.
March 6, 2021, Tapestry-The Carol King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis, is the premier musical tribute to Carole King, this show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Single ticket sales begin on Nov. 1, according to Barnhart, who said that Memorial City Halls plans to open just as soon as restrictions are lifted in the state.
“If and when we do open it will be with safety protocols,” said Barnhart. “The majority of that is finding ways to prevent lobby crowding.”
Season tickets are still available, according to Barnhart, since none of the seasons shows have begun yet for 2020-21.
Community members interested in learning more about the shows, or with any questions can contact Barnhart at MCH (903)934-7992 or go to the website at www.memorialcityhall.com.