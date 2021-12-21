Memorial City Hall in Marshall is offering the perfect last-minute gifts for community members who may have fallen behind on their shopping… concert tickets. Tickets are still available for several upcoming events in 2022.
Saturday, Jan. 15: John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party. The official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and many, many more. This event is sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust.
Friday Feb. 11: Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Fairies, thespians and runaway lovers all find themselves wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping and the ragtag troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding tomorrow, what more could go wrong? When a fairy named Puck accidentally misapplies a love potion and purposefully transforms an actor into a donkey, it will take more than magic to set things right. Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. This event is brought to you by the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Saturday, March 5: Memphis Soul. Memphis Soul is a classy, high energy 8-piece group showcasing a distinctive sound and style inspired by such artists as Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Al Green, Sam Cooke, and Aretha Franklin. Sponsored by Mark A. Trexler, President & CEO of MasterCraft Woodworks.
Saturday, April 2: Celtic Angels. The Celtic Angels celebrate their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music and song; you’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
All shows are presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and KMHT 103.9. Follow us on Facebook to receive updates on current and future events. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St. on the square in downtown Marshall.