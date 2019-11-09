The annual community veterans day program will take place at Memorial City Hall Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Committee chairman Christina Anderson said this is the first time the event will be held in the newly renovated auditorium at Memorial City Hall, after being hosted for years at Marshall Place.
“We’re very pleased to be able to hold the annual Veterans Day program this year in the auditorium of the newly-renovated, beautiful Memorial City Hall,” Anderson said, “It’s such a fitting venue in which to honor our Veterans.”
She said that all veterans, veteran organizations, and members of the public are invited to attend the free event.
The program will include speakers and musical acts honoring the sacrifice of all veterans.
Anderson said that special this year, the program will include a tribute to Vietnam War Veterans and a presentation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the American Legion, the world’s largest Veterans organization.
Captain Laura Omer, Nurse Corps, United States Navy, will present a commemorative pin to Vietnam veterans in attendance during the tribute.
Anderson said that the Commemorative pin honors all United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
“We invite all Vietnam veterans who have not yet had the opportunity to receive the commemorative pin to attend the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 so that they, too, can be honored and welcomed home,” Omer said.
Music for the program will include a musical tribute to the military service branches, “Salute to America’s Finest,” played by the Hallsville High School Band, along with other music by the band.
Anderson said that the Harrison County Historical Museum also has free admission to the new exhibition “Service and Sacrifice: Harrison County at War” located in Memorial City Hall for all veterans and active service military members an hour before and after the program.
In addition, Harrison County Historical Museum volunteers will be available in the lobby of the Memorial City Hall in the hour before the start of the Veterans Day program and the hour after the conclusion of the program to interview veterans and enter their profiles into their Harrison County “Hometown Heroes” archival computer database.
Anderson said that museum representatives invite local veterans to bring a military photo of themselves that the staff can scan and include in the museum’s “Hometown Heroes” historical archive.
For more information, go to the museum’s website at www.harrisoncountymuseum.org.
“We hope veterans and community members can join us for this special Veterans Day program at Memorial City Hall, so that we, as a community, can convey how profoundly grateful we are to all Veterans, throughout the generations, for their brave service and sacrifice in keeping our beloved nation safe,” Anderson said.
She added that the event will have volunteers available to assist anyone who needs to be dropped off at the door of the event due to weather.