Memorial City Hall is starting off the New Year strong with a number of planned performances in the next four months.
Tickets for all shows planned at the venue can be found at www.memorialcityhall.com. Tickets for all planned performances can also be purchased at the door the night of the event.
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party
Memorial City Hall will kick off a new year of performances with John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, which is planned for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.
The show is dubbed an authentic recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and Big Bopper’s final tour, during an over two hour long 50’s era performance.
The show will feature songs such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy” and many more.
This event was sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust.
Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Nights Dream”
The National Players will be making a stop in Marshall on Feb. 11 for their performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Nights Dream” at 7:30 p.m.
The classic story is a comedy teaming with magic, fairies, thespians, magical forests and run away lovers.
The event is family friendly, with community members of all ages encouraged to come out and enjoy the performance.
The event was sponsored by the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Memphis Soul
On March 5, Memphis Soul, an eight-piece performance group, will be performing at Memorial City Hall starting at 7:30 p.m.
The group is described as high energy, performing with a distinct sound which is inspired by bands like Earth Wind and Fire, and performers such as Aretha Franklin.
Mark Trexler, President of MasterCraft Woodworks sponsored this event.
Celtic Angels Ireland
On April 2, the Celtic Angels will be returning to Memorial City Hall for their encore performance, kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
The event will once again feature classic Irish dance, music and songs, with new selections planned for this year’s performance.