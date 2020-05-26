JEFFERSON — As Marion county residents and officials gathered in front of the veterans wall monument on Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony, the event took on a more personal moment of reflection and sacrifice for a Jefferson resident standing in the audience alongside her great-grandson.
As soon as the ceremony ended on Monday, Imogene Bass, wearing a T-shirt with her U.S. Army veteran husband’s picture on the front, walked up to the monument wall with her great-grandson Hunter Nelson and the duo found Milton’s name to take a photograph.
Alongside Milton’s name on the wall is that of his twin brother Paul Bass, who died serving in World War II in 1943.
“My husband Milton died in 2018 at the age of 96,” Imogene said Monday. “We were married for 70 years. He was a triplet born here in Jefferson but the girl died at birth and Milton had his identical twin brother Paul. Both played football here in Jefferson then went off to serve after graduation.”
Milton served from 1940 to 1945 in World War II as a ball turret gunner in the U.S. Army Air Corps, stationed in the South Pacific, off the coast of Papau New Guinea. While Milton returned home after the war, his twin brother Paul did not.
“Milton flew 50 missions in the South Pacific before he was grounded and returned home,” Imogene said. “Paul went to England with the 5th Air Force as a top gunner and engineer. His plane was shot down off the coast of the Netherlands by the Germans. He was 21 years old when he died.”
Now both Milton and Paul’s names adorn the monument walls in downtown Jefferson which stands in memorial of all Marion county veterans from all branches of the U.S. military.
Nelson said he became fascinated with his great-grandfather’s history and war service as a youngster and wanted to attend the Memorial Day service with his great-grandmother to honor the men and women who have sacrificed for their country.
“We actually have a lot of family members who have served in the military,” Nelson said Monday.
Nelson, who also has a twin sister, said he wanted to follow in his great-grandfather’s footsteps by serving in the military but wasn’t able due to a medical condition so now he serves his community as a member of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.
Imogene and Nelson joined several other community members on Monday following the ceremony to take photos in front of the veterans’ wall monument, each finding a relative or friend’s name who served.
Originally named Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a national day of remembrance for those who died in military service. Officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers in the Civil War, it was later expanded following World War I to honor all military service men and women who have died in all wars. Memorial Day became an official holiday in 1971 and now serves to honor more than 1 million men and women who have died in military service since 1861.