For the first time in two years, community members will be gathering together this Memorial Day in Marshall, honoring fallen United States service members.
The Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel, located at 11 E. Travis St. in Marshall.
Stagecoach Media’s Ashli Dansby has organized an in-person memorial event following audio-only events for the past two years because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Veteran’s Affairs Committee could not hold an in-person ceremony and asked me to produce an all-audio version. I did, and both years the program aired on local radio,” Dansby said, “This year, there was a need for a new group to plan the ceremony. I feel like it’s a vital ceremony, and, because I’d put together an audio version, I felt like an in-person ceremony was something I could handle.”
The event’s program will feature remarks from Judge Jim Ammerman II, a Green Beret, as well as Anne Leslie Tijerina, who will be singing the National Anthem.
The Harrison County Honor Guard will also be present during the event, as well as the Tyler Captain Lucy Wilson Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps.
“I’m really excited the Tyler Captain Lucy Wilson Divison of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. are joining us. They are attending five ceremonies across East Texas that day and chose Marshall’s ceremony as one.
“They will give a moving tribute called the Old Glory Presentation. They actually have a bugler who plays ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ during that presentation,” Dansby said.
There will also be a brief reading of “In Flanders Fields,” a war poem written during World War I by Canadian physician Lt. Col. John McCrae.
The event is free and open to the public, with Dansby stating that there will be plenty of seating available to those who want to attend.
Community members who are unable to attend the event are also welcome to view the ceremony online on Facebook.
Other Events
The American Legion Post 304 and VFW Post 10373 will host a Memorial Day celebration at 11 a.m. Monday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jefferson.
Guest speaker is Alderman William Thomas, a combat veteran. Lt. Col. Scott Stebbins will give a history of Memorial Day, and the Junior ROTC from Marshall High School will be representing the color guard.
A prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance is planned by the Ladies Auxiliary. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.