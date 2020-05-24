For those looking for a way to commemorate Memorial Day, a few services are still taking place including some virtual ones throughout the area.
In Marshall, an all audio service will be presented on KMHT Radio. The Veteran’s Affairs Committee, KMHT Radio and Sullivan Funeral Home have partnered this year to present the presentation at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25 on 103.9 FM.
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum’s traditional in-person Memorial Day service will be moving online. The service will be broadcast live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Monday with guest speakers Lt. Col. Allen West and Skip Ogle.
The Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/TylerMemorialFH. The live video of the service will remain on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Panola County military veterans will lead the observance of Memorial Day on May 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial located next to the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association at 213 N. Shelby St. near the downtown square in Carthage. Seating will be set up for social distancing. The ceremony will conclude at noon with the raising of the American Flag to full staff.
The annual ceremony is jointly sponsored by VFW Post 5620, American Legion Post 353, American Legion Post 151 and the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association.
Gregg County’s traditional ceremony will not take place Monday at the courthouse, according to organizer Joe Burke.
Burke, an Operation Desert Storm veteran, said veterans groups also have ruled out conducting the ceremony inside the parking garage of the courthouse because of the need to maintain social distancing.
Instead, Burke said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 will open its doors at noon Monday at 401 Ambassador Row and feature a veteran participation report by post member Ben Gurganus on the history and significance of Memorial Day. He said Gurganus will give a talk and a slide presentation, and food likely will be provided afterward.
He said the post will maintain social distancing by limiting occupancy to 75 people, one-quarter of the maximum capacity, and added that the post will stay open until 8 p.m. Monday.
Social distancing will not be an issue at a ceremony set for 9 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Veterans Monument at Harris Street Park in Kilgore because it will take place in a large area, said John Edney, chairman of the Veterans Monument Committee-Kilgore. However, he said the event will be canceled if it rains.
Edney said the area can hold as many as 100 people. Skip Beal, a Vietnam War veteran and retired Baptist preacher, will be the guest speaker.
Many organizations, including the Marshall Rotary Club, have shown honor by placing flags outside residences and businesses.
Texas Amvets in East Texas will use the holiday to accept donations to help veterans pay for housing, clothing and food, volunteer Danny Dover said. Donations will be accepted through credit cards by calling (903) 291-1916.