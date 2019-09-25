Memorial Hall is preparing to wrap up construction by the middle of October.
Jack Redmon, the {span}Director of Support Services, said that all major construction projects have been finished, with only small finishing touches needing completion.
“It’s turning out really great,” Redmon said, “It’s very beautiful.”
He said that the main portion of the project is the auditorium, whose seats were put in Monday.
“We are very proud of the auditorium, you would have to travel to Dallas to get a sound system that is equal to it,” Redmon said.
He said that the auditorium and museum are near completion, with only painting, hanging of plaques and flooring needing to be put in before it is opened to the public.
“Nothing big needs to be done anymore, we are wrapping everything up,” Redmon said.
The premier season will kick off October 26 with Marcia Ball who is the 2018 Texas State Musician of The Year.
Tickets for the opening show went on sale Monday, and can be found at www.memorialcityhall.com.