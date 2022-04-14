Born Nov. 6, 1907, in Harrison County, Pvt. Hugh Oliver Jackson registered for the World War II draft in October 1940, at age 32.
After enlisting in the U.S. Army as a private in February 1943, he set off to war, never to return.
Members of the Marshall community will honor his memory this Saturday with a special memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Old Grover Cemetery, located in the Grover community, off of FM 968, where Pvt. Hugh Jackson was reared.
The public is invited to attend.
“A military headstone will be placed between that of Hugh’s parents (James Sidney Jackson and Sallie Jane Jackson) and his sister and brother-in-law (Julia and George Faulk) in Grover Cemetery in Marshall,” organizers of the memorial stated.
The memorial is a joint effort by Sons of Confederate vets and private sponsorships of Ann Brannon and Pete Craig, with the cooperation of Meadowbrook Funeral Home.
“The military will be there, presenting the flag to the family and patriot guard,” Brannon shared.
“The marker was placed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans on March 19,” organizers noted.
Pvt. Jackson, who was a member of the engineer corps, went overseas in April, 1944. His unit was the 44th Engineer Combat Battalion.
The News Messenger announced in the Jan. 21, 1945 edition that Jackson had been missing in action in Belgium since Dec. 12, 1944. The message was received by his father Sid Jackson, of the Grover community. Waiting for Jackson’s return home was also his wife, Dorothy Jackson, who had made her home in Hallsville, and a daughter, Carolyn. His siblings — two sisters, Mrs. AL Nelson and Mrs. GW Falk, and four brothers, Edd, Ray, Glynn and Bert Jackson — also hoped for a homecoming.
The News Messenger again reported his missing status on May 30, 1945. Several months later, the war department presumed the missing soldier from Marshall as dead. The information was conveyed, at the time, to his wife.
“Records show that at the time he was reported missing he was participating in the defense of Wiltz, Luxembourg,” a Jan. 4, 1946 News Messenger article reported.
He was officially declared dead Dec. 20, 1945. He was noted in a June 1946 News Messenger article amongst 59 listed casualties from Harrison County. His “FOD” or finding of death was declared in the absence of a recovered body. He was listed amongst soldiers that were determined to be deceased under Public Law 490.
“(This is) made in cases, after at least one year from time of disappearance, when there was either conclusive proof that the person is dead or equally overwhelming evidence that the person could not have remained alive,” the article states.
Jackson was memorialized on the “Tablets of the Missing” at the Luxembourg American Cemetery.
Saturday’s local memorial will be at the Old Grover Cemetery, located right off of FM 968, 0.3 miles south of U.S. 80, on the right when traveling south, according to directions from the Historical Marker Database.