Emotions and memories flooded the downtown area Saturday night as community members gathered to pay their respects and pray for the families of the fallen on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attacks.
A large United States flag fluttered in the breeze held by Marshall Fire Department fire trucks providing an atmosphere of remembrance for the ceremony organized by the 9/11 Community Prayer Service Planning Committee.
Hundreds of luminarias surrounded the courthouse representing the 343 firefighters and 69 law enforcement officers and other first responders who answered the call and perished that day in the line of duty.
Opening remarks were made by Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper who encouraged audience members to get back to the way it was after 9/11 when the country was not divided by race, religion or politics but rather had a spirit of unity.
The presentation of colors was presented by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and the Harrison County Firefighters Association Honor Guard. The Honor Guard members proceeded around the historic Harrison County Courthouse to bagpipes that played ‘Amazing Grace.’
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Harrison County Fire Marshal D.J. Couch and Harleton Volunteer Firefighter and Chaplain Mike Brittain led the invocation at the event.
Rev. Emanuel Echols, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Waskom and Zion United Methodist Church of Marshall, led the benediction.
A 5-5-5 Bell ceremony was completed by Chief Cooper followed by a remembrance call by Harrison County Deputy/Firefighter Renee Nelson.
The ceremony was completed by Taps played by Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at ETBU Eric D. Hillman, J.D. He is also a Ret. Lieutenant of the Houston Police Department.