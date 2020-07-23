Staff Reports
With the passing of Rep. John Lewis, locals have been sharing memories and photos throughout the week.
On April 7, 2018, Rep. Lewis served as a keynote speaker.
It was a proud and honored moment for Wiley College as the A Cappella Choir of Wiley College, under the leadership at that time of Choral Director Stephen L. Hayes, was invited to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” for Representative Lewis and all in attendance at the gathering at which he spoke.”
Just before the event, I had the honor of speaking with Representative Lewis very briefly as members of the media asked him questions. I asked him, on behalf of the A Cappella Choir of Wiley College, his thoughts about the role that music played in the Civil Rights movement. He shared these moving words,” Christina Anderson said.
Representative Lewis said, “Without music, the Civil Rights movement would have been like a bird without wings. {/span}{span}The music, the songs, the hymns, the spirituals…when we were arrested or in jail or being beaten, we would just hum a song and it lifted us. It gave us the power to stand and bear witness to the truth. If you were sitting in and someone was spitting on you or pouring hot water or hot coffee on you, the music…it created a sense of solidarity.”
”East Texas was blessed by Representative Lewis’ visit in 2018, by the inspiring words that he shared, by the powerful and humble way in which he always spoke with people, and, quite simply, by his very presence. There are not words enough to emphasize the profound and positive impact that his work has had in moving forward the cause for justice and equality in America and the world, during the Civil Rights movement and throughout his enormously consequential life. John Lewis was a true American hero,” Anderson said.