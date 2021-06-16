The Marshall News Messenger brought home 13 awards on Tuesday from the 2021 Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest.
The Messenger competed in the Class 1A division, the smallest division in the statewide competition.
Top honors went to the newspaper who took home a first place win in the Freedom of Information category. The entry ‘Families fight to get information’ was written by Longview News-Journal Journalist Jimmy Daniell Isaac, Marshall News Messenger Journalist Robin Y. Richardson, Marshall News Messenger Editor Wyndi Veigel and The Panola Watchman and The Kilgore News Herald Editor Meredith Shamburger. The story chronicles how different nursing homes in East Texas were releasing or refusing to release general COVID-19 numbers. At that time, there were no legal guidelines on what had to be released to the public.
Due to the newspaper’s concerns and many others being expressed to the Texas Press Association, the organization lobbied to get this information to become public.
Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 930 that would require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to report details about the spread of communicable diseases inside those facilities. The law takes effect Sept. 1, 2021.
“We are particularly proud to be named as the first place winner for the Freedom of Information category, because a core piece of our mission is to be a watchdog for our community and its residents,” M. Roberts Media Regional Publisher Alexander Gould said.
Designer Mary Rainwater also brought home a first place award for Designer of the Year. Rainwater designs pages for the Messenger throughout the week.
As a whole, the newspaper staff received second place Newsroom of the Year. The award is based on a series of chosen newspapers on specific dates, website and social media work.
Sports Editor Nathan Hague received two sports-related awards, a second place column writing and a second place Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year. Hague’s column entries include an entry from March about the loss of sports due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Indians changing their name and about catching up with his grandpa in heaven.
For his star sportswriter entry, Hague’s writing included pieces about Marshall’s top fan Charles ‘Skeet’ Jernigan who died in 2020, Chasen Hines hoping to win a national title, Marshall’s own Terrance Shaw recalling the NFL draft, along with two column entries.
A second place award was also presented in the infographics category for Veigel’s work on a timeline during National Newspaper Week and a third place award was also presented to the editor for her columns on the need for transparency during COVID-19, a Father’s Day piece about her grandfather and teenage fish and a firefighter friend who lost his life to cancer.
Journalist Bridget Ortigo received two third place awards, one in the Freedom of Information category and another in deadline writing. Ortigo’s Freedom of Information story was the first article of several regarding the Texas Medical Board issuing a reprimand to local doctor Shaun Kelehan. In deadline writing, Ortigo wrote a story about a Hallsville student having to be taken to the emergency room due to no AC on a school bus.
Two group effort awards were also presented in the team effort and community service entries, where the newspaper received third place. In the team effort category former publisher Jerry Pye, Richardson, Veigel, Journalist Jessica Harker and Photographer Michael Cavasos chronicled a series of stories, photos and videos about controversy surrounding the downtown Confederate statue.
In community service, Harker, Veigel, Pye, Ortigo and Richardson worked on a series of stories regarding UpliftETX and Mission Marshall.
Honorable mention awards also went to Veigel in the Star Photographer of the Year category and in a video for the downtown senior walk in 2020.
“We are thankful to the Associated Press for acknowledging the many good works that have occurred throughout the past year by the various contributors to your Marshall News Messenger,” Gould said.