Staff at the Marshall News Messenger received several awards at the North and East Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest over the weekend. Though the group’s annual convention which was slated for Rockwall was canceled due to the coronavirus, the contest results were released via the internet.
The regional journalism awards are given to newspapers demonstrating excellence in writing, photojournalism, design and advertising.
“We are delighted at how well the News Messenger did at this year’s contest,” Editor Wyndi Veigel said. “These awards speak to how hard our staff works every day to bring our readers the best newspaper we can. We appreciate the community’s support as they trust us each and every day to serve as their community watchdog.”
The News Messenger staff earned a second place award in advertising in the small daily division for their efforts with ads published for Ladies Night Out (March 20, 2019), Brandy Leigh’s Fashion Designs for date night (July 28, 2019) and Taco Fest (July 10, 2019). Ads are the result of the newspaper’s advertising staff including Brenna Barnett, Johnnie Fancher, Dianne Gray and Billie Rogers.
The judges touted the awards as having great photography, being busy but informative.
Two editorials written by the News Messenger Editorial Board received a third place. One editorial, published on Dec. 22, 2019, was regarding the downtown plan not being transparent and another one, published on March 1, 2019, was regarding the Texas Open Meetings Act receiving a worrying blow by the Legislature. Judged commended the staff on reminding the reader of the importance of transparency.
Other third place awards including headline writing, page design and news photography.
The Messenger also received fourth place awards for its Wonderland of Lights special section and a community service award for their coverage of the annual Taco Festival.
“I am pleased to see the peers in our industry recognize the Marshall staff for the quality of work they are publishing for our readers and advertisers. The staff has done an outstanding job covering local news and sports,” Publisher Jerry Pye said.
The News Messenger is owned by M.Roberts Media, which also owns the Longview News-Journal, the Panola Watchman, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Kilgore News Herald in East Texas and the Victoria Advocate in south Texas.
In addition to the News Messenger’s awards, sister newspapers in Carthage, Longview and Tyler were also recognized at NETPA.
The News-Journal brought home 14 awards and Tyler took home six awards in the large daily division. The Watchman took home 10 awards.