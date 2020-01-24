Staff at the Marshall News Messenger received nine awards, including a first place win, at the Texas Press Association’s convention in Galveston this past weekend.
The statewide journalism awards are given to newspapers demonstrating excellence in writing, photojournalism, design and advertising.
“We are delighted at how well the News Messenger did at this year’s state contest,” Editor Wyndi Veigel said. “These awards speak to how hard our staff works every day to bring our readers the best newspaper we can. We appreciate the community’s support as they trust us each and every day to serve as their community watchdog.”
The News Messenger staff earned a first place win in advertising in the daily division for their efforts with ads published for Ladies Night Out (March 20, 2019), Brandy Leigh’s Fashion Designs for date night (July 28, 2019) and Taco Fest (July 10, 2019). Ads are the result of the newspaper’s advertising staff including Brenna Barnett, Johnnie Fancher, Dianne Gray and Billie Rogers.
The News Messenger also brought home three second place awards in column writing, editorial writing and sports photos.
Columns included entries from Sports Editor Nathan Hague on remembering true heroes published in the May 26, 2019 edition in honor of Memorial Day and a column about uniting fathers and sons through sports published in the June 17, 2018 edition.
The judges complimented the columns on being “well crafted with original takes on sports-connected themes.”
Editorials included a series of staff-written pieces regarding Texas Open Meeting laws and the Texas legislative session organized by interim editor and current Panola Watchman Editor Meredith Shamburger.
Judges cited the entries as being “strongly written and took to task a weak court decision that erodes the Texas Open Meetings Act, while urging legislators to actually do something. Hard hitting but very well written.”
Sports photos that were recognized for the second place award included a touchdown catch by Marshall’s Savion Williams (Nov. 24,2018), a football photo of Marshall’s Demarcus Williams (Nov. 24, 2018), a volleyball photo of Emily Ellenburg tipping the ball over the net (Sept. 15, 2018) and a basketball jump shot (Jan. 19, 2018), all taken by News Messenger photographer Courtney Hague. Additional winning photos included a softball team photo preparing for the upcoming season with workouts (Jan. 20, 2018) taken by Nathan Hague.
Judges touted the sports photos as being solidly anchored by football and basketball entries.
The newspaper also secured third place awards in news writing, feature photo and feature writing.
News writing entries included a piece about Scottsville’s water supply by Journalist Robin Y. Richardson (May 27, 2018) and an article about the Nesbitt area tornado written by Journalist Bridget Ortigo (June 20, 2019).
Feature photography entries included a barrel racing photo, a winery photo, a Panola Orchard & Gardens photo, a Jefferson train trestle photo and a 100th birthday party photo, all taken by Ortigo.
Feature article entries included a story about Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery owner written by Ortigo (July 1, 2018) and the last baby born in Marshall’s Labor and Delivery unit written by Richardson (April 8, 2018).
Two fourth place awards were received for news photo and sports coverage.
News photo entries included tornado photos taken by News Messenger Publisher Jerry Pye (June 20, 2019), a search for a missing man in Karnack taken by Richardson (April 20, 2019), a fire drill photo taken by former staffer Caleb Brabham (April 19, 2018) and a throw cushion water safety article taken by Shamburger (June 30, 2019).
Sports coverage entries included the editions of Sept. 16, 2018 and Oct. 14, 2018.
“I am pleased to see the peers in our industry recognize the Marshall staff for the quality of work they are publishing for our readers and advertisers. The staff has done an outstanding job covering local news and sports,” Pye said.
This year’s TPA awards covered a nearly two-year period from January 2018 to August 2019 as the association merged its contest and trade conventions.
The News Messenger is owned by M.Roberts Media, which also owns the Longview News-Journal, the Panola Watchman, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Kilgore News Herald in East Texas and the Victoria Advocate in south Texas.
In addition to the News Messenger’s awards, sister newspapers in Carthage, Kilgore, Longview and Victoria were also recognized at TPA.
The News-Journal took home nine awards and the Advocate took home 14 awards in their respective daily categories. The Watchman took home eight awards and The News Herald took home nine awards in the semi-weekly category.