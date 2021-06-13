The Marshall News Messenger received the top sweepstakes award, earning the classification as the best small daily newspaper in Texas, at the Texas Press Association’s 2019-20 Better Newspaper Contest Saturday.
The convention and awards ceremony was held June 10-12 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center in Denton. Entries were judged by members of the Wisconsin Press Association.
“In a year like no one in our organization has ever experienced before, due to a worldwide pandemic, it is extra gratifying to see so many of our talented and dedicated employee’s work be highlighted and awarded,” M. Roberts Media Regional Publisher Alexander Gould said. “Putting together the Marshall News Messenger and MarshallNewsMessenger.com on a daily basis is a true team effort. Without all of our team members being so dedicated to their craft, we could not and would not be able to bring home the sweepstakes award.”
Along with the sweepstakes award, the Messenger received 13 awards, including four first places.
The newspaper brought home a first place in feature photography with entries including a Wonderland of Lights photo from 2019 shot by Photographer Les Hassell, a drive-thru Easter bunny photo and a Mother’s Day parade photo at Reunion Inn taken in 2020 by Editor Wyndi Veigel, a 2020 drive-thru student parade and a 2019 Hallsville Western Days photo taken by Journalist Bridget Ortigo.
Judges complimented the entries stating, “from the little girl waving to Santa Claus, to the photos of the Easter Bunny and Western Days, these entries showed great composition and variety.”
The Messenger also received a first place award in page design for a selection of papers designed in 2019 and 2020 by Designers Mary Rainwater and Kyle Walvoord.
Judges stated, “Love the modern look, easy to follow layout and it still has a lot of news on the pages.”
A first place in advertising was awarded for ads designed for Fason’s Tree Service, Merle Norman Cosmetics and B&C Cleaners.
News Messenger Sports Photographer Courtney Hague received a first place award for her shots showcasing a dive into the endzone by Marshall’s Joe Jordan in 2019, an Elysian Fields football shot from 2019 showing Chris Smith evading a tackle, a 2020 basketball shot showing Marshall’s Lyrik Rawls soaring for a basket, a 2020 Elysian Fields football photo showcasing Jackson Illingworth and a 2020 football scrimmage photo between Elysian Fields and Jefferson.
Judges stated, “Five very strong action photos. The best in a very competitive category.”
A second place award was presented for community service regarding coverage during COVID-19 for Mission Marshall and UpLiftETX.
Judges stated, “the number of families that utilize local food pantries throughout the United States is staggering, and the families that rely on this resource are not always the stereotypical families you would expect. The reporter’s drive to keep the community informed and involved is clear. And the newspapers willingness to keep this story on the front page where readers can easily find it should be commended.”
Messenger staff members also received a second place in news writing. Entries included work by Journalist Robin Y. Richardson about former Sheriff Tom McCool speaking to the family of Demetrius Williams after he was killed in an officer-involved shooting in 2019 and work from Journalist Bridget Ortigo regarding a Hallsville student having to be taken to the ER after no AC on the school buses.
Judges commented, “Two important stories. Many questions raised in both. It is clear that questions are unanswered in the shooting story even though discussed. Questions in the bus story included non-usable medical care at the school and future care of the student. Good leads on both stories. Follow-up accounts demanded on the stories.”
A third place column writing award was presented to Sports Editor Nathan Hague for a column published in 2019 about teaching life lessons through sports and a 2019 column about the loss of Hayden Blalock.
Judges complimented Hague stating, “Strong point of view on life lessons in youth sports and how some are being cheated from learning them. The tribute to the young player who died is heartfelt, something everyone fears having to write about.”
Staff members including Journalist Jessica Harker and Veigel also received a third place in editorial for their work on a 2019 piece about the downtown revitalization plan not being transparent and local businesses needing support during COVID-19.
Judges stated, “Good to see an op/ed reminding people/government how important transparency can be. The list of questions included in that entry is thorough, though with a piece that long, I think you’re justified in a stronger call out re: government not involving the public in the process.”
A third place award was also presented for the Messenger’s 2019 Wonderland of Lights publication.
Fourth place awards included sports coverage, headline writing, news photography and a new category called online live coverage, which showcased the Messenger’s coverage of the Confederate statue vote by county commissioners. Judges stated that the mix of a live story, live video, photos and the final story made for a solid package.
Sister papers the Panola Watchman also brought home the Sweepstakes award in the semi-weekly division along with 15 awards. The Longview News-Journal also brought home 12 awards, Victoria Advocate received five awards, Tyler Morning Telegraph received four awards and Kilgore News Herald received two awards.