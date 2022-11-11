JEFFERSON — Messiah’s Mansion, a free tour of a full-scale model of the Mosaic Sanctuary, kicked off in Jefferson last Saturday, offering a “chance of a lifetime” as it brings the gospel to life through powerful visual aids and symbols.
“Messiah’s Mansion started back in 1995,” said Corey Leinneweber, whose parents Clayton and Carolyn Leinneweber created the traveling exhibit.
“We’ve traveled to a couple of hundred different places, and we’ve gone to continents like Africa, down to South America. We’ve gone to Canada, Mexico — all over the U.S. We’ve been down to the Caribbean, to Hawaii, Jamaica. The list goes on,” said Leinneweber.
Jefferson makes the 200th exhibit of Messiah’s Mansion. The local traveling exhibit is sponsored by Jefferson Central Church in partnership with Cross Threads Thrift Store, and is made possible through a joint effort of area Seventh-Day Adventist churches and Jefferson Christian Academy.
“There’s an interest in this because what it does is it brings the Bible to life,” said Leinneweber. “So it’s something that’s found in the Old Testament. It’s historical, but it also has New Testament relevance because everything that was taking place in the sanctuary that God told them to do, it foreshadowed or was a symbol of what Jesus was going to do as our sacrifice.”
Free tours of the traveling exhibit will continue through Sunday on the property of Cross Threads Thrift Store, located at 213 W. Broadway St. in Jefferson.
The tours, which are offered in both English and Spanish, have attracted more than 900 visitors so far during its Jefferson stay.
“A lot of people registered online, so we’ve had a lot of prescheduled tours,” said Leinneweber. “We’ve had a combination of school groups, church groups, study groups or just couples, even individuals. If they’re interested in it; they just stop by.”
The one-hour tours, which are handicap accessible, start every 30 minutes, beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
“Our goal when giving the tours is to not only show a historical (aspect), because it’s kind of interesting to see something historical, but also to bring relevance to today and see how this applies to the ministry of Christ and also how it applies to our lives today as Christians,” said Leinneweber.
Leinneweber’s parents founded Messiah’s Mansion, based on instructions that were recorded in the biblical scriptures of Exodus. The couple was inspired to create the traveling tour after attending a Southern California church in 1995 where a pastor there had been researching the symbolism of the elements found in the sanctuary.
Crowds have been overwhelmingly awestruck by the inspirational exhibit, which has been hosted by various denominations in 36 states and five countries.
“People that have studied the Bible their whole life, when they come through, the light bulb starts to come on because they don’t realize the people that wrote the Bible were Jews and the center of their society was the sanctuary; and so when they wrote the Bible they used a lot of language that was significant in regards to the sanctuary,” said Leinneweber. “So when you read the Bible after you understand the sanctuary, a lot more verses make more sense to you and it just brings the Bible to life.”
Organizers describe Messiah’s Mansion as an amazing illustration of the plan of salvation that shows how God’s love was demonstrated to ancient Israel more than 3,000 years ago when more than two million people joined together to build a tabernacle.
“This living museum provides a unique opportunity to learn about ancient history firsthand and not just from a book,” organizers stated. “Participants get a chance to see demonstrations of life long ago and engage children and adults, alike.”
Featured Stations
The tour boasts five stations, which takes tourists on a journey of the Hebrew Tabernacle, Courtyard, Holy Place, Ark of the Covenant, and special garment worn by the high priest.
The Hebrew Tabernacle station offers a structural overview of the tabernacle and its intricate, purposeful design, directors noted. Additionally, upon entering the courtyard, tour guides will explain the humbling symbolism of the Altar of Sacrifice and the Laver, directors said.
At the Holy Place station, guests will learn the significance of its three distinct elements — the Table of Shewbread, Candelabra and the Altar of Incense. The Ark of the Covenant will spotlight the only article in the most holy place and the most important element in the entire tabernacle, organizers advised.
Through the special garment of the high priest exhibit, tourists will learn how the garment impacted the history of the Hebrews.
“Ultimately, we just want people to go home and study their Bible,” said Leinneweber. “Get them interested in studying their Bible. We want people to understand the times that we’re living in and realize that they need to have a relationship with God.”
Messiah’s Mansion goes wherever they are invited. So far, they’ve averaged about eight to 12 exhibits a year. Assembly time takes about 500 to 700 hours of labor over a course of two to three days.
The most striking feature is the pillars of the courtyard, which stands at 7.5 feet tall, along with columns of the sanctuary that climbs about 15 feet tall.
“We normally get invited to a place and we get sponsored to come by a local group and they help us out,” said Leinneweber. “We’re a small team.”
Leinneweber encourages the public to come tour Messiah’s Mansion and be inspired.
“I would say that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. There’s not anybody really doing what we’re doing,” he said. “It’s not just the visual; it’s also the spiritual aspect. It will change your life and change your perspective on things, so I would encourage people that are considering to come … take the opportunity. If you have to move your schedule around or something, do it because we’re only here (briefly). That’s why a lot of people consider it the chance of a lifetime.”
Walk-ins are welcome for this family-friendly event. In addition to the guided inspirational tour, the event offers resources, including DVDs, books and more.